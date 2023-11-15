Keke Palmer’s Ex Reportedly Claims Her Mother Threatened to Shoot Him

Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson is denying her abuse allegations against him, while also levying new accusations against the actress’s mother.

Last week, Palmer was granted temporary sole custody of her and Jackson’s 8-month-old son, Leodis. Palmer, who has accused Jackson of repeated instances of verbal and physical abuse, was also granted a temporary restraining order against him.

TMZ reported on Monday that Jackson is denying the abuse allegations, including Palmer’s claim that he recently attacked her at her home. In her lawsuit, Palmer said that he forced his way into her home unexpectedly while she was on the phone with her mother, demanded to see Leodis, and then wrenched Palmer’s phone out of her hand and threw it into the bushes. She also alleged that Jackson made disturbing comments about their son, “including, ‘how he understood why male animals in the wild want to eat their children.’”

