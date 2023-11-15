I’m a dating expert – here’s why you should NEVER text at the start of a new relationship

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A dating expert has revealed why you shouldn’t constantly text your crush at the start of a relationship – especially if you want to show them you’re the one.

Sabrina Zohar33, frequently shares advice with those looking for love — as well as those already in relationships — with her 422,000 TikTok followers.

Most recently, the California-based love expert explained why you should avoid exchanging messages all day with your potential partner.

In a viral clip, which has so far garnered over 390,000 views, the host of the dating podcast, Do The Work, noted that you should let go of your texting anxiety and live your own life to keep the good no one around instead of communicating. without “intention”.

She captioned the video: “Texting and controlling in dating. »

The love expert noted that people with anxiety often try to stay in touch all day to control their relationship.

At the beginning of the video, Sabrina said, “Stop trying to text to take control of a situation. »

She added: “I see this every f***ing day.”

Although Sabrina said she understands why people are anxious in the early stages of a romantic relationship, constant communication won’t solve the problem.

She explained that when one partner didn’t text the other, the one left reading started playing mind games and sending messages so as not to “forget” them.

“What you’re really trying to do is try to control the situation,” the dating expert said.

“Meetings mean there are no guarantees, and it takes two fucking willing people, it takes two participants.”

In a viral clip, she noted that you should let go of your texting anxiety and live your own life to keep the right person by your side instead of communicating without “intention.”

Sabrina emphasized that texting should always be intentional rather than a routine you fall into.

“What happens is if you try to text to take control like, ‘Well, I haven’t heard from him in three days, so I’m going to text him so I can start the conversation,” she explained.

“It doesn’t matter if you actually have something to say. »

The love coach said communicating intentionally is “very different” from sending a message to your crush because you “(want) him to respond” or because you think he would “forget” you.

“Part of dating with intention means interacting with intention, texting with intention, all of the above,” she said.

“So if you don’t actually have something to say, if you don’t have something profound to offer a conversation or something to start a meaningful conversation with, then please, Stop using texting as a way to try to control the situation.

Viewers flooded the comments section and praised the dating coach for her advice

“All it’s going to do is blow up in your face when someone doesn’t act the way you want them to because you can’t control other people, you can only control yourself .”

Viewers flooded the comments section and praised the dating coach for her advice.

One person wrote: “I appreciate each and every one of your posts so much. I’m bringing you up in therapy and digging deep!’

Someone else commented: “Absolutely! If they don’t respond, then leave.

Another user wrote: “I really needed this, thanks!

“I love this,” added a fourth user.