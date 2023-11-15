Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Libertarian Party Embraces Remorseless QAnon Shaman’s Run for Office

    By

    Nov 13, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Reuters/Jim Urquhart

    The Libertarian Party warmly welcomed an infamous (and apparently remorseless) insurrectionist to its ranks on Monday, writing that the “QAnon Shaman”—who stormed the Capitol shirtless with a set of horns on his head—had the party’s support for his newly announced run for Congress.

    Jacob Chansley, 35, became the face of the Jan. 6 riot after scores of photos and videos showed him walking and bellowing inside the Capitol with red, white, and blue face paint on.

    Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison in Nov. 2021 but was released after 27 months and reportedly sent to a halfway house in March to finish his sentence. A request to reverse his guilty plea was shot down by a federal judge in June, who wrote that Chansley was “the face of the riot.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

