37 best Taylor Swift gifts for fans of every era in 2023

In total, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour includes 146 dates across five continents, with an average of 72,000 eager concert-goers showing up each night. So, it’s safe to say Taylor Swift has a lot of fans. If someone in your life happens to be a Swiftie – and the odds of that are quite high – we have some good news. Getting them the perfect holiday gift this season is easy.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best Taylor Swift gifts that any fan will appreciate. From merch that pays homage to The Eras Tour to artwork inspired by her albums to kitchenware covered in her most iconic lyrics, this list has something for every kind of Swiftie. Keep reading for all of the best gifts for Taylor Swift fans.

A retro-inspired Eras tour t-shirt Etsy Jeremy Capelion Avon Swiftie Vintage 90s Style Shirt The Eras Tour may be a new phenomenon, but this shirt feels totally vintage. Whether they rock this oversized tee to see Taylor live or just to show off their Swiftie pride, it’s sure to be a welcomed addition to their t-shirt collection. Pajamas that pay homage to every era Etsy SenthilArasuDesigns Swiftie Pajamas Set A matching pajama set is already a wonderful gift, but this one takes things up a notch. Covered in icon lyrics and symbols from every Taylor era, these pajamas will have any Swiftie sleeping easy. Plush, song-inspired slippers Etsy Heryuuk Meet Me at Midnight Slippers Treat your favorite night owl to a pair of plush slippers featuring a simple, but iconic line from “Lavender Haze.” A punny mug Etsy HerMindsDesign Swiftea Mug Your favorite swift-tea is sure to get a chuckle out of this punny mug. A motivational book inspired by T-Swift Amazon “Be More Taylor Swift: Fearless Advice on Following your Dreams and Finding Your Voice” by DK Filled with some of Taylor’s most famous quotes, this book shares advice on life, love, friendships, and so much more. It’s perfect for the friend who counts Taylor as their biggest inspiration. A friendship bracelet-making kit Amazon Dowsabel Bracelet Making Kit Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it… Heart-shaped sunglasses to dress up like hipsters Zenni Zenni Heart-Shaped Glasses Back when Taylor Swift released “22” Tumblr was all the rage and heart-shaped sunglasses were consider hipster-ware. Whether they’re about to turn 22 or well past it, they’re sure to appreciate this homage to the pop anthem. You can even add prescription lenses to these sunnies from Zenni. A bejeweled t-shirt Etsy DressUpCollection Loungewear T-Shirt Dress We’re not sure where to find the crystal-embellished fit Taylor rocks on stage every night of The Eras Tour, but this t-shirt version should do the trick. It works perfectly as a Taylor-inspired costume, Eras Tour outfit, or just as loungewear for any regular day. A blanket with Midnights motifs Etsy PiroCustomDesign Midnights Blanket This fleece blanket covered in icons representing all the tracks from Swift’s most recent album “Midnights” is perfect for getting cozy while watching The Eras Tour movie. A deep dive into the evolution of Swift’s style Barnes & Noble “Taylor Swift: And the Clothes She Wears” by Terry Newman Just as Taylor’s music has seen itself evolve through her many eras, so has her sense of style. This coffee table book documents the role of fashion in Taylor’s stardom, making it an exciting read for fashionistas and swifties alike. A personalized t-shirt for pets of Swifties Etsy ThreadandSewCo. Custom Pet Eras T-Shirt If the only thing they love more than Taylor Swift is their pet, this personalized t-shirt is sure to be a winner. Just send in 10 pictures of their pet and the custom text of your choice to get a totally unique Eras Tour tee in honor of their furry family. Flutes for champagne problems Etsy LoveAfterGlow Taylor Swift Inspired Champagne Glass These are the only vessels they should be using to sip Dom Perignon while blasting “Champagne Problems.” Taylor Swift lyrics to live by Amazon Chuanfu Affirmations in Taylor Swift Lyrics Do they treat Taylor Swift lyrics like their bible? If so, they’ll appreciate this list of daily affirmations in the form of Swift’s most iconic lyrics. A t-shirt calling back to ’22’ Etsy “Not a lot going on at the moment” T-Shirt A version of this t-shirt was famously paired with red heart sunglasses in Taylor’s “22” music video back in the day. There’s arguably no better way to spend the day than blasting Red (Taylor’s Version) with this shirt on. Plus, if they were lucky enough to score Eras Tour tickets, this makes for a great outfit. A pair of sparkly cowboy boots Free People Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots Taylor may have her roots in country music, but she’s become a huge success as a pop star. It’s kind of like these boots, which perfectly blend a country classic with contemporary flair. A cute tote bag RachiesDesigns/Redbubble Taylor’s Version Thank You Tote Bag This cute, functional tote is a nice nod to a fundamental truth: Taylor’s Version is always better. A bold red lip Sephora Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick It’s rumoured that Taylor’s perfectly-red pout is credited to the Pat McGrath LiquiLUST Matte Lipstick in the shade Elson 4, which would explain why that product’s sold out virtually everywhere. You can still help them try their hand at a bold red lip, just go for the Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé in Inspire. This matte cream lipstick is from Selena Gomez’s brand, and as one of her besties we’re sure Taylor approves. Tea towels for their bar cart Etsy AllTooHouston Taylor Swift Bar Cart Kitchen Towels Any Swiftie with a bar cart will give these tea towels, which make use of some of Swift’s lyrics about alcohol, a permanent spot in their setup. A candle to soothe stressed Swifties Etsy TheHolidayCandleCo. You Need To Calm Down Candle With notes of lavender and sage, this candle will actually have them calming down in no time. A book for budding fans Amazon “Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book” by Wendy Loggia It’s imperative to teach them young. This children’s book all about Swift’s determination and rise to fame is sure to get little ones excited about following their own dreams, and it’ll probably grow some serious Swifties too. The exact necklace Taylor wore in ‘The Making of Midnights’ Awe Inspired Woman Power Necklace Eagle-eyed Swifties spotted this exact necklace from jewelry brand Awe in a compilation of clips from Taylor’s “Making of Midnights” reel. Your giftee can not only twin with Taylor, but this gift also gives back, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood. A Ralph Lauren hat for East Coast summers Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap Swift’s love for Rhode Island is clear and nothing says East Coast prep like Polo Ralph Lauren. This baseball cap is a pick that suits anyone, including Taylor herself who’s been seen wearing this exact hat multiple times before. An even better way to hear Taylor’s music Amazon Taylor Swift Vinyl Records No matter how familiar they may be with Taylor’s discography, vinyl can bring a fresh and unique sound to any album. Any Swiftie with a record player is likely eager to correct them all (so long as they’re Taylor’s version). A Kansas City Chiefs Sweatshirt Junk Food Clothing Junk Food Clothing Chiefs Endzone Hoodie For the more subtle Swifties, Kansas City fans, and football fanatics, this cozy hoodie is a nod to Taylor Swift in the stands cheering on her beau, Travis Kelce. A button for those who are pierced through the heart but never killed Yoursogoldenshop/Etsy Yoursogoldenshop Vote For Me For Everything Button Did you hear the covert narcissism disguised as altruism like some kind of congressman? If so, this button, inspired by the Anti-Hero music video, will make an apt addition to your wardrobe. A Taylor-themed gag gift PunPantry/Etsy PunPantry Taylor Swiss Socks The Taylor Swift and cheese fan bases have much more crossover than you may expect. Cheese enthusiasts will happily enjoy this gag gift while listening to Taylor’s music on repeat. Headphones that play Taylor’s music crystal clear Best Buy Apple AirPods Max The best way to listen to Taylor Swift? With noise-cancelling headphones that block out the outside world so they can be immersed in Swift’s world of whimsical lyrics and beautiful melodies. A punny card ThePaperPlanesCo/Etsy The Paper Planes Co. “I Got You a Card Again” Greeting Card A thoughtful message on a fun card always makes for a meaningful gift. This one fits almost any occasion. A handcrafted candle GoldThreadCandleCo/Etsy Gold Thread Candle Co. August Candle If their August slipped away like a bottle of wine, help them recapture it with this August-inspired candle. It has notes of sea salt, pink pepper, sea moss, and sage. The same Etsy shop also has an “All Too Well” candle if their vibe is more “autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.” A sweatshirt with a New York landmark SanlightStudio/Etsy Sanlight Studio Cornelia Street Sweatshirt The Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty pale in comparison to Cornelia Street: New York City’s actual most important landmark. Taylor Swift’s iconic former New York City apartment, and the song that was inspired by it, are honored in this subtle, yet iconic sweatshirt. Confetti inspired by their favorite album HoneyBearCreatives/Etsy Honey Bear Creatives Taylor Swift Red Confetti This Etsy shop has confetti packs for every one of Taylor’s albums, including “Midnights.” Choose their favorite and add a little pizzazz to their celebration. A keychain with a famous lyric floraandnirvana/Etsy Flora and Nirvana Eff the Patriarchy Keychain If they like to scream-sing the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” in their car, they’ll appreciate this gift, which is an homage to an infamous lyric. Bonus: It’s got “Midnights”-era design vibes. Earrings inspired by song titles Amazon Tatuo Mirrorball Earrings (2-pack) Some see themselves as a mirrorball, others best believe they’re still bejeweled. Whatever their preference, these dangling disco ball earrings are sure to make the whole place shimmer (pun definitely intended). An iconic necklace KraftingWithKimmie/Etsy Krafting With Kimmie Reputation Necklace Help your Swiftie enter their own “Reputation” era with this chic necklace in the album’s iconic font. Canvas art fit for readers Target iCanvas Folklore as Books Canvas Taylor Swift is known for lyrics that are practically poetry, so it’s no surprise that her fan base overlaps with many readers. Celebrate two of their interests at once with this Folklore book canvas, which depicts every song on the album as its own book spine. A charming mug drippedinrose/Etsy Dripped in Rose Taylor Swift Mug This star-studded mug is the perfect vehicle for their morning coffee or tea and is sure to bring smiles, laughs, and maybe tears every time your Swiftie takes a sip. A minimalist print MegTayIllustration/Etsy Meg Tay Illustration Cornelia Street Print The iconic Cornelia Street apartment in New York City became a tourist attraction in its own right thanks to the song of the same name. Whether “Cornelia Street” is their favorite track, they love New York City as much as they love Taylor, or they simply need some new wall art, this dainty print is a winner.

