37 best Taylor Swift gifts for fans of every era in 2023

In total, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour includes 146 dates across five continents, with an average of 72,000 eager concert-goers showing up each night. So, it’s safe to say Taylor Swift has a lot of fans. If someone in your life happens to be a Swiftie – and the odds of that are quite high – we have some good news. Getting them the perfect holiday gift this season is easy.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best Taylor Swift gifts that any fan will appreciate. From merch that pays homage to The Eras Tour to artwork inspired by her albums to kitchenware covered in her most iconic lyrics, this list has something for every kind of Swiftie. Keep reading for all of the best gifts for Taylor Swift fans.
Jeremy Capelion Avon Swiftie Vintage 90s Style Shirt
The Eras Tour may be a new phenomenon, but this shirt feels totally vintage. Whether they rock this oversized tee to see Taylor live or just to show off their Swiftie pride, it’s sure to be a welcomed addition to their t-shirt collection.
SenthilArasuDesigns Swiftie Pajamas Set
A matching pajama set is already a wonderful gift, but this one takes things up a notch. Covered in icon lyrics and symbols from every Taylor era, these pajamas will have any Swiftie sleeping easy.
Heryuuk Meet Me at Midnight Slippers
Treat your favorite night owl to a pair of plush slippers featuring a simple, but iconic line from “Lavender Haze.”
HerMindsDesign Swiftea Mug
Your favorite swift-tea is sure to get a chuckle out of this punny mug.
“Be More Taylor Swift: Fearless Advice on Following your Dreams and Finding Your Voice” by DK
Filled with some of Taylor’s most famous quotes, this book shares advice on life, love, friendships, and so much more. It’s perfect for the friend who counts Taylor as their biggest inspiration.
Dowsabel Bracelet Making Kit
Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it…
Zenni Heart-Shaped Glasses
Back when Taylor Swift released “22” Tumblr was all the rage and heart-shaped sunglasses were consider hipster-ware. Whether they’re about to turn 22 or well past it, they’re sure to appreciate this homage to the pop anthem. You can even add prescription lenses to these sunnies from Zenni.
DressUpCollection Loungewear T-Shirt Dress
We’re not sure where to find the crystal-embellished fit Taylor rocks on stage every night of The Eras Tour, but this t-shirt version should do the trick. It works perfectly as a Taylor-inspired costume, Eras Tour outfit, or just as loungewear for any regular day.
PiroCustomDesign Midnights Blanket
This fleece blanket covered in icons representing all the tracks from Swift’s most recent album “Midnights” is perfect for getting cozy while watching The Eras Tour movie.
“Taylor Swift: And the Clothes She Wears” by Terry Newman
Just as Taylor’s music has seen itself evolve through her many eras, so has her sense of style. This coffee table book documents the role of fashion in Taylor’s stardom, making it an exciting read for fashionistas and swifties alike.
ThreadandSewCo. Custom Pet Eras T-Shirt
If the only thing they love more than Taylor Swift is their pet, this personalized t-shirt is sure to be a winner. Just send in 10 pictures of their pet and the custom text of your choice to get a totally unique Eras Tour tee in honor of their furry family.
LoveAfterGlow Taylor Swift Inspired Champagne Glass
These are the only vessels they should be using to sip Dom Perignon while blasting “Champagne Problems.”
Chuanfu Affirmations in Taylor Swift Lyrics
Do they treat Taylor Swift lyrics like their bible? If so, they’ll appreciate this list of daily affirmations in the form of Swift’s most iconic lyrics.
“Not a lot going on at the moment” T-Shirt
A version of this t-shirt was famously paired with red heart sunglasses in Taylor’s “22” music video back in the day. There’s arguably no better way to spend the day than blasting Red (Taylor’s Version) with this shirt on. Plus, if they were lucky enough to score Eras Tour tickets, this makes for a great outfit.
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boots
Taylor may have her roots in country music, but she’s become a huge success as a pop star. It’s kind of like these boots, which perfectly blend a country classic with contemporary flair.
Taylor’s Version Thank You Tote Bag
This cute, functional tote is a nice nod to a fundamental truth: Taylor’s Version is always better.
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick
It’s rumoured that Taylor’s perfectly-red pout is credited to the Pat McGrath LiquiLUST Matte Lipstick in the shade Elson 4, which would explain why that product’s sold out virtually everywhere. You can still help them try their hand at a bold red lip, just go for the Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé in Inspire. This matte cream lipstick is from Selena Gomez’s brand, and as one of her besties we’re sure Taylor approves.
AllTooHouston Taylor Swift Bar Cart Kitchen Towels
Any Swiftie with a bar cart will give these tea towels, which make use of some of Swift’s lyrics about alcohol, a permanent spot in their setup.
TheHolidayCandleCo. You Need To Calm Down Candle
With notes of lavender and sage, this candle will actually have them calming down in no time.
“Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book” by Wendy Loggia
It’s imperative to teach them young. This children’s book all about Swift’s determination and rise to fame is sure to get little ones excited about following their own dreams, and it’ll probably grow some serious Swifties too.
Woman Power Necklace
Eagle-eyed Swifties spotted this exact necklace from jewelry brand Awe in a compilation of clips from Taylor’s “Making of Midnights” reel. Your giftee can not only twin with Taylor, but this gift also gives back, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Planned Parenthood.
Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap
Swift’s love for Rhode Island is clear and nothing says East Coast prep like Polo Ralph Lauren. This baseball cap is a pick that suits anyone, including Taylor herself who’s been seen wearing this exact hat multiple times before.
Taylor Swift Vinyl Records
No matter how familiar they may be with Taylor’s discography, vinyl can bring a fresh and unique sound to any album. Any Swiftie with a record player is likely eager to correct them all (so long as they’re Taylor’s version).
Junk Food Clothing Chiefs Endzone Hoodie
For the more subtle Swifties, Kansas City fans, and football fanatics, this cozy hoodie is a nod to Taylor Swift in the stands cheering on her beau, Travis Kelce.
Yoursogoldenshop Vote For Me For Everything Button
Did you hear the covert narcissism disguised as altruism like some kind of congressman? If so, this button, inspired by the Anti-Hero music video, will make an apt addition to your wardrobe.
PunPantry Taylor Swiss Socks
The Taylor Swift and cheese fan bases have much more crossover than you may expect. Cheese enthusiasts will happily enjoy this gag gift while listening to Taylor’s music on repeat.
Apple AirPods Max
The best way to listen to Taylor Swift? With noise-cancelling headphones that block out the outside world so they can be immersed in Swift’s world of whimsical lyrics and beautiful melodies.
The Paper Planes Co. “I Got You a Card Again” Greeting Card
A thoughtful message on a fun card always makes for a meaningful gift. This one fits almost any occasion.
Gold Thread Candle Co. August Candle
If their August slipped away like a bottle of wine, help them recapture it with this August-inspired candle. It has notes of sea salt, pink pepper, sea moss, and sage. The same Etsy shop also has an “All Too Well” candle if their vibe is more “autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.”
Sanlight Studio Cornelia Street Sweatshirt
The Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty pale in comparison to Cornelia Street: New York City’s actual most important landmark. Taylor Swift’s iconic former New York City apartment, and the song that was inspired by it, are honored in this subtle, yet iconic sweatshirt.
Honey Bear Creatives Taylor Swift Red Confetti
This Etsy shop has confetti packs for every one of Taylor’s albums, including “Midnights.” Choose their favorite and add a little pizzazz to their celebration.
Flora and Nirvana Eff the Patriarchy Keychain
If they like to scream-sing the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” in their car, they’ll appreciate this gift, which is an homage to an infamous lyric. Bonus: It’s got “Midnights”-era design vibes.
Tatuo Mirrorball Earrings (2-pack)
Some see themselves as a mirrorball, others best believe they’re still bejeweled. Whatever their preference, these dangling disco ball earrings are sure to make the whole place shimmer (pun definitely intended).
Krafting With Kimmie Reputation Necklace
Help your Swiftie enter their own “Reputation” era with this chic necklace in the album’s iconic font.
iCanvas Folklore as Books Canvas
Taylor Swift is known for lyrics that are practically poetry, so it’s no surprise that her fan base overlaps with many readers. Celebrate two of their interests at once with this Folklore book canvas, which depicts every song on the album as its own book spine.
Dripped in Rose Taylor Swift Mug
This star-studded mug is the perfect vehicle for their morning coffee or tea and is sure to bring smiles, laughs, and maybe tears every time your Swiftie takes a sip.
Meg Tay Illustration Cornelia Street Print
The iconic Cornelia Street apartment in New York City became a tourist attraction in its own right thanks to the song of the same name. Whether “Cornelia Street” is their favorite track, they love New York City as much as they love Taylor, or they simply need some new wall art, this dainty print is a winner.