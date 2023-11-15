At Goop Wellness Summit, Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Family, Power and Ex Chris Martin: “He’s Kind of Like My Brother Now”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gwyneth Paltrow hosted her latest In Goop Health wellness-centric summit at Goop’s Santa Monica headquarters on Saturday, where she talked about family, power and her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

The In Goop Health concept debuted in June 2017 and this year marks the brand’s 15th anniversary. Guests paid $1,200 for a general admission ticket to $3,500 for a Weekender Pass, which included a two-night stay at the Shutters on The Beach hotel in Santa Monica and two exclusive dining experiences.

For the occasion, Paltrow brought in good friend Cameron Diaz (co-founder of organic wine brand Avaline) as a surprise guest panelist alongside Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix (founder of athletic shoe brand Saysh) and G9 Ventures founder Amy Griffin to talk “redefining power.” ”

“She’s still the biggest movie star ever, even after ten years of not working!” Paltrow exclaimed as he introduced Diaz, who emerged from a self-declared retirement to star opposite Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix film Back in action.

“It’s actually so great to be getting older,” said Diaz, who turned 51 in August and was bullied by Paltrow for calling herself in her 50s. “As we get older, it’s that ability to be more resilient and more vulnerable, which doesn’t sound like they go hand in hand. But I think resilience and vulnerability is real strength.”

At another point in the conversation, Diaz stated, “Imagine the world if women were in charge!” and encouraged the public to build their own businesses.

Vaginal microbiomes were the topic of conversation in a talk by nutritionists Shira Barlow and Maya Feller, but this pared-back In Goop Health conference was devoid of sensational trends. (Vaginal jade eggs and ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candles have been topics at previous summits.)

Two sessions highlighted Moments of Space, an app and platform focused on an ‘eyes-open’ approach to meditation. Perhaps the most unconventional moment was when guests were asked to sing and say “Sawubona!” to call. (a Zulu greeting that translates as “I see you”) in a breakout workshop led by clinical psychologist, minister and Pepperdine University professor Thelma Bryant, trauma recovery specialist and author of the book Homecoming: Overcome fear and trauma to reclaim your whole, authentic self.

Like last year, Paltrow starred in a 30-minute “Ask Me Anything” Q&A session, donning the cashmere Cosmo puff-sleeve sweater from the G. Label by Goop collection with a sleek pencil skirt from Lafayette148 New York. Most of the guests had attended multiple summits and interacted in a club-like, fun way with Goop’s founder and CEO, who coached a woman through the college application process based on her own recent experiences with 17-year-old son Moses and the 19 year old…old daughter Apple (currently a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville), shared with Martin.

“In my daughter’s case, (she) was so focused on one place,” Paltrow said. ‘Honestly, if she hadn’t come in, I don’t know what we would have done and that’s totally the wrong approach! Go out and see as many places as you can – ranging from the “attainable” schools to the “probable” schools – because we want them to feel good about the choices and there really are so many great places. A guidance counselor told me that if your child accidentally dropped his personal statement on the school floor, you would want to pick it up and know it was him. So be as specific as possible.”

Paltrow talked about a recent trip with Martin and their children to look at possible education for Moses, saying, “I’m still very close to my ex-husband. We’ve made it a kind of family. I know it sounds really weird to say, but he looks a bit like my brother now. And it’s hard for people to understand, but I really promised that he would remain my family, and I think we suffer a lot less because of that. I think it is incredibly painful for a woman when you have your DNA mixed with a man’s, when there is no contact and bitterness and nothing between you. So if you are able to do that, turn it into a different kind of relationship and family. That’s what we were able to do, thank God.”

As for the topic on her mind lately, Paltrow shared, “We’ve worked our way through a lot of taboo topics at Goop. … I hope we’ve shed some light on efforts to get rid of shame in certain areas, whether it’s about a little more friendly divorce or about women’s sexuality. I still feel like so many women really have a hard time getting in touch with who they really are and what they actually want.

“We have so many layers of ‘shoulds and shouldn’ts’ between our true essence and all responsibility. I feel like my work now is really about cultivating deeper listening for myself, rather than the knee-jerk, “Sure, I’ll do that for you,” or “No problem, I’ll be there,” or “ Yes, I’ll get a massage, but I’ll make you a sandwich.’ I started to realize that half the time I don’t think I know the answer to what I want. And what are the practices we can develop to help listen? It’s quite controversial because patriarchy is so perfectly built on this feeling that we have to do everything, everything we should and shouldn’t do.”

This year’s more simplified summit included no training or vendor booths, aside from wellness photos from the Hydration Room. Instead, a corner store displayed a collection of Goop products such as books, fashion and jewelry from G. Label, Goop Beauty, sex toys, supplements and Athleta x Goop “Power of She” sweatshirts. Down the hall, guests were able to test out the latest Goop Beauty offerings.

The breakfast menu included avocado toast; overnight oat cups with fruit and cashew butter; and power balls made from dates, pistachios, matcha powder, vanilla, rose petals and NB Pure Plant Protein, an event sponsor. The lunch manifested as a selection of the most successful salads, soups and desserts from Goop Kitchen, Paltrow’s clean food delivery concept in LA, which expanded to Costa Mesa in July.

Guests were gifted an Athleta Solace Bra and Salutation Stash Mesh Tights, plus a swag bag filled with an array of beauty and wellness products from other brands sold by Goop, including a Chorus massager/vibrator for couples from We-vibe.

Goop’s anniversary year was action-packed. In September, the company expanded into color cosmetics with a line of multitasking, skin-care products Colorblur Glow Balms ($34) in five shades that can be used on cheeks and lips. October marked the rollout of a more affordable mass-market Good.clean.goop line of essential beauty and wellness products ($20-$40) at Target and Amazon. On November 1, a two-bedroom Goop Villa debuted at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, which can be booked for a minimum stay of one month. The villa is decorated with design firm Ronen Lev, complete with collaborative Fromenthal wallpaper, and is stocked with Goop Beauty products and G. Label clothing in a guest’s sizing, courtesy of a Goop concierge, no less. On November 6, Paltrow took home the 2023 CFDA Amazon Innovation Award, presented by Amazon Fashion, for Goop’s forward-thinking approach to business.