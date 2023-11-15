Stephen A Smith says Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension over sign-stealing scandal is not enough as he insists Michigan should be BANNED from the playoffs if they get there

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Stephen A Smith has insisted that Jim Harbaugh’s three-game suspension from Michigan games over the sign-stealing scandal engulfing the university is not enough and says the Wolverines should be banned from the playoffs if they get there.

The Big Ten Conference is banned Harbaugh from coaching on the sidelines for Michigan’s three remaining regular season games last week as punishment for a sign-stealing scheme.

Harbaugh’s bid for an emergency ban on Friday was postponed until Nov. 17, though the Wolverines still managed to beat Penn State 24-15 on Saturday without their coach on the sidelines.

from Harbaugh suspension also carries game-day bans for the final two games of the regular season – including a showdown with current CFP No. 1 Ohio State.

His availability for the postseason — the Big Ten conference championship next month and the College Football Playoff — is still up in the air.

Stephen A Smith says Jim Harbaugh’s three-game ban from coaching Michigan isn’t enough

Asked on First Take if a three-game suspension was a strong enough punishment, Smith said, “No, because I don’t even think about Harbaugh when it comes to the punishment.

“I think about the Michigan program. What the hell is going on here? I don’t understand why people have such a hard time understanding what I’m saying.

“If the Big 10 and the NCAA have inferred that you have gained an unfair advantage in an unsavory manner, meaning that you have somehow compromised the integrity of the competition because you have gained an unfair advantage, that is everything. I need to know.

“You can’t have a college football program in the college football playoffs at the expense of another team with that specter hovering over you this season.

“It doesn’t require a death penalty, it doesn’t require losing scholarships, it doesn’t require you missing the playoffs next year or anything like that, but this season, as this season has been going on, as you’re going was With a 9-0 record it was discovered that you had someone on your staff who literally infiltrated other sidelines, stole signals and signs to feed back to a coaching staff, who passed it on to the players and the players supposedly had an unfair advantage.

Harbaugh’s bid for an emergency ban on Friday was postponed until Nov. 17

“For the Michigan players, I was there just last week giving a speech and I said it was a few feet away from the big boys. I didn’t care then and I don’t care now. I don’t blame the players.’ players.

“It’s not their fault, but it doesn’t change the fact that if you had an unfair advantage, you can’t get to the college football playoffs at the expense of Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Washington and possibly Florida State.

“You can’t get a playoff spot for one of those programs with this specter over your franchise. If they complete their investigation and don’t have any evidence, fine, but if they say, “You did this” – no, you don’t get to play in the college football playoffs.

“That’s the one thing everyone will talk about. Do you deserve to be there? That is a problem.’

Harbaugh revealed Monday that he found out he was suspended while aboard the team plane to Pennsylvania.

“Someone showed me his phone,” Harbaugh said, saying he found out “through social media.” (Michigan athletic director) Warde (Manuel) was pretty upset. He was also on the plane. Quite upset, he heard it through social media, not through the Big Ten office.”

He also praised the resilience his Wolverines showed in winning Saturday under the leadership of offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

Without their coach on the sidelines, the Wolverines still managed to beat Penn State

Linebacker Michael Barrett celebrates with a fan wearing a ‘Michigan vs Everybody’ necklace

“The perseverance, just the fortitude of these guys. When I look at it, I’d say, ‘This has to be the American team,’” Harbaugh said Monday.

“America loves a team that overcomes all odds and odds and overcomes what the naysayers and critics, so-called experts, think. That’s my favorite kind of team.

“From that television standpoint, it was, ‘Finally. People can see what I see every day.’

Harbaugh served a four-game suspension on Michigan’s sidelines to start the 2023 season for recruiting violations and NCAA allegations that he lied to investigators about the matter.

He may act as head coach during the week, including during training. He arrived at his news conference Monday with a hoarse, hoarse voice, but said he was not ill.

“I am the iron wall that viruses crash into and shatter,” Harbaugh said, noting that his elixir “will be more push-ups and eating an apple.”