Don Jr.’s Bank Fraud Defense: My Dad Is a ‘Visionary’

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

The Trump family launched their much-awaited defense at their bank fraud trial in New York on Monday with an hours-long sales presentation about their properties worldwide—a maundering display that even the judge derided as “irrelevant.”

Donald Trump Jr. spent most of the day gloating about his dad’s “genius,” at one point eliciting eye rolls when he referred to the former American president as “an artist with real estate” who paints on a “blank canvas” by developing skyscrapers on otherwise crappy land.

“He sees the things that other people don’t. He creates the things other people don’t envision,” he testified while fielding softball questions from his lawyer, dodging any mention of the glaring chicanery in the family company’s finances.

