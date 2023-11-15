Threads finally lets you delete your account separately from Instagram

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Meta is rolling out a way to delete your Threads profile without having to also delete your Instagram account. You will be able to access the new feature from the settings menu in a new “Delete or deactivate profile” section, according to a post from Instagram boss Adam Mosseri. I don’t have the feature yet, but I suspect Meta will make it available to everyone very soon.

This new ability to remove fair your Threads profile addresses an early complaint with the app, which currently requires you register with an Instagram account. However, shortly after the app’s launch, Mosseri said the company was “investigating” a way to be able to delete a Threads account on its own. (And if you don’t want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can always deactivate it.)

Mosseri also shared that the platform is rolling out a way to opt out of having your Threads posts appear on Facebook and Instagram. The feature first appeared over the weekend, with Meta introducing it after “hearing feedback that you want more control over the experience.” Mosseri says.

