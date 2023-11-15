‘Loki’ Finale Inches Up From Season 2 Premiere

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The season two finale of Loki drew an audience similar to that of the premiere – a pattern that Disney+ says repeated itself throughout the season.

According to figures provided by the streamer, the finale was viewed 11.2 million times worldwide in the three days following its premiere on November 9, with a ‘view’ defined by the increasingly standardized method of dividing total viewing time by running time. In this case 11.2 million views of Loki’The 58-minute finale translates to approximately 649.6 million minutes, or approximately 10.83 million hours, of viewing time.

The number of views is up slightly from the 10.9 million views for the season premiere in early October, according to Disney+. According to the streamer, the show was consistent throughout season two, with each episode racking up more than 11 million views during its first week of release. Loki also ranks second among season finales on Disney+ in 2023, trailing only The Mandalorian’season three closer.

However, third-party figures say the series (at least in the United States) is down from its first season in 2021, which posted the best numbers for a Marvel streaming series on Disney+ to date. According to Nielsen’s streaming rankings: Loki had 446 million minutes watched in the United States for the week of the season premiere, which improved to 588 million minutes the following week (Nielsen’s streaming measurement includes all episodes of a series). The first two episodes will be released in 2021 Loki according to Nielsen, an average of 808.5 million viewing minutes in the US.

Loki is the first of Marvel’s Disney+ series to stream a second season. A second run for an animated anthology What if … premieres in December.