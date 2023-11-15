Colorado Hiker Who Had Been Missing Since August Found Dead With His Dog Alive by His Side

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office has reported the discovery of the body of 71-year-old Rich Moore from Pagosa Springs, along with his dog, who was found alive and in close proximity to his body. Moore and his canine companion had been missing since August 19, vanishing after embarking on a journey to the summit of Blackhead Peak, situated just east of Pagosa Springs.

According to a press release, a local hunter found Moore’s body in the Lower Blanco drainage basin on October 30, accompanied by his white Jack Russell terrier, ‘Finney.’

Subsequently, on the following day, members of the sheriff’s office, in collaboration with search and rescue personnel, were airlifted to the location to locate, identify, and recover Moore’s remains. Finney was also recovered and transported to a local veterinary hospital for examination and treatment. She has since been reunited with her family.

While officials have not disclosed the cause of death in this case, they have said foul play is not suspected.

