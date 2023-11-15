Mike Johnson’s Shady Finances Are Already Coming Back to Bite Him

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

When newly minted Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson was asked on Fox News last week about why he had never reported having a bank account, Johnson didn’t offer an explanation. Instead, he hammered the point that, as “a man of modest means,” he understood the plight of normal Americans.

“I can relate to everybody else,” Johnson told Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream.

“We can relate to every hard-working American family,” the Louisiana Republican continued. “That’s who we are.”

