Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Malcolm Gladwell’s Media Empire Is Being Torn Apart

    By

    Nov 14, 2023 , , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    Forty years of friendship between media titans Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg is being seriously tested as Pushkin Industries, the podcast company they co-founded together, navigates the extremely perilous financial headwinds that have beset the industry, Confider has learned.

    According to four people familiar with the situation, Gladwell has grown increasingly frustrated with how Weisberg has run their business, zeroing in on the serial lack of profitability at Pushkin. Staffers told us that the agreement between the co-founders was that Gladwell, a mega-star journalist and author, would attach his name to the company while Weisberg, the former top dog at Slate, would run the business.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

