Ex-Hollywood Agent’s Son Charged In Grisly Triple Murder

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/TikTok

The son of a former Hollywood agent has been charged with murdering his wife and her parents—just days after a woman’s dismembered body was found in a Los Angeles dumpster.

Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, was charged on Monday with three counts of murder for the grisly crime, which allegedly occurred around Nov. 6, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

A criminal complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, alleges that Haskell murdered his 37-year-old wife, Mei Li, and her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 71-year-old Gaoshen Li. The murders allegedly occurred at the Tarzana home where the Haskells, their three children, and Mei’s parents all lived.

Read more at The Daily Beast.