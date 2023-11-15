MAFS UK fans slam ‘coldhearted’ Laura as she ‘brutally’ dumps husband Arthur with ‘unnecessarily cruel’ speech during final vow renewal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Married At First Sight British fans criticized ‘cold’ Laura Vaughan during Monday night’s episode after she ‘brutally’ dumped her husband Arthur Poremba.

During their second wedding ceremony, viewers saw the finance manager, 34, read a ‘needlessly cruel’ speech to the tennis coach, 37, before walking out of their wedding.

In the previous scenes, three of the couples, Laura and Arthur, Jordan and Erica, and Peggy and Georges, went back to their separate homes, where they had five days to think about their decision.

After contemplating their future together, they were reunited at a second ceremony in which they read their vows and decided whether to stay together or leave the experiment.

Speaking ahead of their renewal, Arthur said: ‘I still hold on to the fact that sometimes we find ourselves in such a fortunate situation.’

He added: “I feel strongly about Laura and I and I want to fight for her.”

Back at her home, Laura spoke with one of her friends, who had already made her disapproval of Arthur clear in an earlier heated argument.

She wondered, “What if I leave now, but we are on the cusp of something good?” How do you know when to end a marriage?’

At his home, Arthur shared his fears: “We have something good going on and I think we can make it work, but Laura’s friends might change her mind.”

And it seems the tennis coach was right to doubt his bride when Laura said during the ceremony, “The more I grow as a person, the more I become a part of you.”

She brutally added, “I’ve always been a fixer, but I’ve realized this relationship can’t be fixed. You’re perfect for someone, but it won’t be me.’

Speaking to camera afterwards, Laura admitted: ‘Arthur’s vows have made things quite difficult for me, but I’m moving forward with much more confidence. I will miss Arthur, but the ring is finished.’

Meanwhile, Arthur was visibly shaken by Laura’s words as he broke down in tears while discussing their vows with a producer.

‘That made me feel like c***. Ultimately, I would have tried to make things work on the outside and I’m really upset that she didn’t feel the same way,” he said.

Speaking to a producer off camera, Arthur added: “I don’t really know what else to say at the moment, sorry.”

Sharing their thoughts on X/Twitter, fans were shocked by Laura’s ‘brutal’ speech, with one posting: ‘So cold hearted! Not even sorry for poor Arthur.’

‘That was so cruel. I do not understand. She could have been so much nicer about it!’ another added.

A third agreed: ‘Laura just revealed her true nature – she’s a mean person, that was unnecessarily cruel.’

‘That was so callous, Arthur is a sweet boy and Laura always thought she was above him. I hope he finds someone more down to earth,” someone else wrote.

“I hope Arthur finds a stunner who appreciates him and brings sunshine and sprinkles into his life,” one fan shared.

Elsewhere, Jordan admitted to his mother that he would move to Edinburgh to be with Erica, as he admitted: ‘I would rather do that and make the relationship work than have it not change and have it break down because of the distance .

“When I promise her these last vows, I want it to be forever.”

Meanwhile, Erica shared some concerns with her friends as she said she was still worried about the communication issues between them.

But at the renewal all their concerns were put to rest when Erica confirmed: ‘Over the past few weeks you have shown me that you are willing to work hard. I hope that together we can become the best version of ourselves.’

Fans of the show had to wait until Tuesday to find out the fate of Peggy and George’s marriage, as the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Peggy remains caught between Georges and her family, who still disapprove of him, and breaks down during her vows. She admitted it was the “hardest decision of her life.”

“I have thought long and hard over the past few days whether this can work or whether this is game over for us?” she asked.

