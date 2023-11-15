MAFS UK fans slam ‘coldhearted’ Laura as she ‘brutally’ dumps husband Arthur with ‘unnecessarily cruel’ speech during final vow renewal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Married At First Sight British fans criticized ‘cold’ Laura Vaughan during Monday night’s episode after she ‘brutally’ dumped her husband Arthur Poremba.
During their second wedding ceremony, viewers saw the finance manager, 34, read a ‘needlessly cruel’ speech to the tennis coach, 37, before walking out of their wedding.
In the previous scenes, three of the couples, Laura and Arthur, Jordan and Erica, and Peggy and Georges, went back to their separate homes, where they had five days to think about their decision.
After contemplating their future together, they were reunited at a second ceremony in which they read their vows and decided whether to stay together or leave the experiment.
Speaking ahead of their renewal, Arthur said: ‘I still hold on to the fact that sometimes we find ourselves in such a fortunate situation.’
He added: “I feel strongly about Laura and I and I want to fight for her.”
Back at her home, Laura spoke with one of her friends, who had already made her disapproval of Arthur clear in an earlier heated argument.
She wondered, “What if I leave now, but we are on the cusp of something good?” How do you know when to end a marriage?’
At his home, Arthur shared his fears: “We have something good going on and I think we can make it work, but Laura’s friends might change her mind.”
And it seems the tennis coach was right to doubt his bride when Laura said during the ceremony, “The more I grow as a person, the more I become a part of you.”
She brutally added, “I’ve always been a fixer, but I’ve realized this relationship can’t be fixed. You’re perfect for someone, but it won’t be me.’
Speaking to camera afterwards, Laura admitted: ‘Arthur’s vows have made things quite difficult for me, but I’m moving forward with much more confidence. I will miss Arthur, but the ring is finished.’
Meanwhile, Arthur was visibly shaken by Laura’s words as he broke down in tears while discussing their vows with a producer.
‘That made me feel like c***. Ultimately, I would have tried to make things work on the outside and I’m really upset that she didn’t feel the same way,” he said.
Speaking to a producer off camera, Arthur added: “I don’t really know what else to say at the moment, sorry.”
Sharing their thoughts on X/Twitter, fans were shocked by Laura’s ‘brutal’ speech, with one posting: ‘So cold hearted! Not even sorry for poor Arthur.’
‘That was so cruel. I do not understand. She could have been so much nicer about it!’ another added.
A third agreed: ‘Laura just revealed her true nature – she’s a mean person, that was unnecessarily cruel.’
‘That was so callous, Arthur is a sweet boy and Laura always thought she was above him. I hope he finds someone more down to earth,” someone else wrote.
“I hope Arthur finds a stunner who appreciates him and brings sunshine and sprinkles into his life,” one fan shared.
Elsewhere, Jordan admitted to his mother that he would move to Edinburgh to be with Erica, as he admitted: ‘I would rather do that and make the relationship work than have it not change and have it break down because of the distance .
“When I promise her these last vows, I want it to be forever.”
Meanwhile, Erica shared some concerns with her friends as she said she was still worried about the communication issues between them.
But at the renewal all their concerns were put to rest when Erica confirmed: ‘Over the past few weeks you have shown me that you are willing to work hard. I hope that together we can become the best version of ourselves.’
Fans of the show had to wait until Tuesday to find out the fate of Peggy and George’s marriage, as the episode ended on a cliffhanger.
Peggy remains caught between Georges and her family, who still disapprove of him, and breaks down during her vows. She admitted it was the “hardest decision of her life.”
“I have thought long and hard over the past few days whether this can work or whether this is game over for us?” she asked.
Married At First Sight UK: Meet the eight participants of the series
Name: Arthur
Age: 34
From London
Occupation: tennis teacher
Why: ‘I’m ready to find the love of my life’
Name: Ella
Age: 29
From: Weston-Super-Mare
Occupation: Clinic consultant
Why: ‘This experiment means so much more than just me getting married. I see this as a big problem for someone who has undergone transition’
Name: Brad
Age: 27
From: Grimsby
Occupation: model
Why: ‘I trust the experts with all my heart that they are a good fit for me’
Name: Jai
Age: 31
From: Lancashire
Occupation: sales manager
Why: Hopefully they have found someone who suits me and I have faith that everything happens for a reason’
Name: Georges
Age: 30
From: Surrey
Occupation: sports rehabilitation doctor
Why: ‘I told the Experts that I will give 120%. “I trust them and I’m going to trust the process.”
Name: Laura
Age: 34
From: Hampshire
Occupation: financial manager
Why: ‘I’m firmly keeping my fingers crossed for a positive outcome – I don’t want another divorce’
Name: Lucas
Age: 30
From: Claton
Occupation: Sales manager
Why: ‘I’m very open, so I know I can make things work and build up, I just hope she has the same attitude’
Name: Peggy
Age: 32
From: Kent
Occupation: Technology risk partner
Why: ‘I want that lover and someone who can also be my best friend’
Name: Nathanial
Age: 36
From: Manchester
Occupation: Event marketing manager
Why: ‘I don’t trust anyone but myself, but I hope they did a good job, that’s all I can say’
Name: Porsche
Age: 36
From London
Occupation: Executive assistant
Why: ‘I try not to think too much about the fact that I’m marrying a total stranger because I’ll probably drive myself crazy’
Name: Paulus
Age: 26
From: Chesham
Occupation: Account manager
Why: ‘I hope the experts literally hand-delivered my best friend and life partner’
Name: Rosaline
Age: 28
From: Crewe
Occupation: florist
Why: ‘I’m excited, but I’m also quite nervous. It doesn’t feel real’
Name: Terence
Age: 40
From: Reading
Occupation: Youth worker/DJ
Why: ‘I’m looking forward to it and I’m enthusiastic. The only thing I worry about is whether she will like me.”
Name: Shona
Age: 31
From: Nottingham
Occupation: Performing arts teacher
Why: “It would be a happily ever after for me if he and I went through the experiment and really tried to grow together.”
Name: Thomas
Age: 27
From: Wiltshire
Profession: investment communications
Why: ‘I’m excited to meet this person and see what we can do together’
Name: Tasja
Age: 25
From: Leeds
Occupation: Childcare worker
Why: ‘I have faith in the experts that I can find the love of my life – the Ant to my Dec!’
Name: JJ
Age: 30
From: Essex
Position: Owner of a fashion brand
Why: ‘I couldn’t find anyone, so these guys, when the opportunity came up, it felt right to me’
Name: Bianca
Age: 29
From: Buxton
Position: Hair extension specialist
Why: “All my friends around me were having babies and getting married and I kept thinking to myself, ‘There has to be someone out there for me.’”
Name: Jordan
Age: 26
From: Sheffield
Position: Personal trainer
Why: ‘I’ve had trouble finding the right person before.’
Name: Erica
Age: 25
From: Dance teacher
Position: Dance teacher and social media manager
Why: “All I wanted was to settle down and have that security, someone I could literally spend my life with and have a best friend.”
