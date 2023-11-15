Middle School Counselor Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted Boy, 14, at Various Locations: DA

A 35-year-old Pennridge South Middle School counselor, Kelly Ann Schutte, is facing multiple charges related to alleged sexual crimes against a student in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, officials say.

The District Attorney says Schutte was charged on Thursday with three counts of institutional sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, and one count of corruption of minors. According to court documents, the middle school student involved was 14 at the time of the purported crimes.

The affidavit provides intimate details of the relationship between Schutte and the student, starting with the original 911 call from the student’s mother. She reported that her son had allegedly experienced inappropriate kissing and touching by his school counselor. The documents state that the minor admitted to engaging in a romantic and sexual relationship with Schutte, with the interactions beginning at Schutte’s residence.

The court documents allege that the sexual relationship began during a class field trip the previous fall, with Schutte sitting with the minor on the bus. Schutte reportedly frequently called the minor to her office during school hours, causing the student to miss class.

The affidavit further reveals that the inappropriate contact extended to school apps such as Canvas and, when summer break commenced, to social media apps like Snapchat.

Additionally, court documents detail instances of sexual contact between Schutte and the minor occurring in Schutte’s car outside a local supermarket, her home, and even in the minor’s bedroom when his family was away.

In response to the allegations, the Pennridge School District released a statement on Friday afternoon, confirming that Schutte has been placed on administrative leave. The district acknowledged awareness of the allegations since July 2023 and emphasized that the decision to place her on administrative leave was immediate, pending the outcome of the investigation.

