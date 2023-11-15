Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell Captured on Tape Spilling to Prosecutors

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

As Rudy Giuliani worked to keep Donald Trump in power after the 2020 presidential election, he became frustrated with some of his alleged co-conspirators, one of them recently told prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, according to ABC News. At one “really ugly” meeting, Sidney Powell reportedly recalled, Giuliani erupted at her, calling her “a bitch.”

“There was a big shouting match in which Rudy called me every name in the book and I was the worst lawyer he’d ever seen in his life,” Powell said. “There were no circumstances under which he’d work with me on anything.”

The revelation is one of several shared with prosecutors by Powell and another former Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, both of whom recently took plea deals as part of a sprawling racketeering conspiracy case that saw them charged alongside the former president and 16 of his other allies.

