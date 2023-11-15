Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell Captured on Tape Spilling to Prosecutors

    By

    Nov 14, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell Captured on Tape Spilling to Prosecutors

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    As Rudy Giuliani worked to keep Donald Trump in power after the 2020 presidential election, he became frustrated with some of his alleged co-conspirators, one of them recently told prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, according to ABC News. At one “really ugly” meeting, Sidney Powell reportedly recalled, Giuliani erupted at her, calling her “a bitch.”

    “There was a big shouting match in which Rudy called me every name in the book and I was the worst lawyer he’d ever seen in his life,” Powell said. “There were no circumstances under which he’d work with me on anything.”

    The revelation is one of several shared with prosecutors by Powell and another former Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, both of whom recently took plea deals as part of a sprawling racketeering conspiracy case that saw them charged alongside the former president and 16 of his other allies.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy