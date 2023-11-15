Peak performance! Three members of a dance troupe rappel down the side of iconic 853ft Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco

Three people were spotted rappelling down the Transamerica Pyramid building in San Francisco on Monday

Trio was part of Bandaloop, an Oakland-based vertical aerial performance group

San Francisco police confirmed the performance was consensual

Three people rappelled down the side of San Francisco’s most eye-catching skyscraper Monday afternoon.

For once, the stunt was not part of a demonstration or activist group trying to get their point across.

Instead, the The captivating display was part of a performance by Bandaloop, a dance troupe based in nearby Oakland, known for its aerial performances around the world.

Spectators gathered below were amazed as the trio, dressed in orange jumpsuits, slowly descended the side of the Transamerica Pyramid, performing somersaults and spins while hanging from ropes as part of a high-flying act.

The concrete structure, the second tallest in the city, is one of the city’s most iconic buildings.

The 48-story building has been a recognizable part of the skyline since its construction in 1972.

It remained the tallest building in the city until 2018, when the newly built 60-story Salesforce Tower surpassed its 800-foot height by another 200 feet.

The gravity-defying dancers have more than 30 years of experience in vertical dance, with the group recently reopening its studios in the city.

Although the dance was a pre-planned event, San Francisco police sent out a tweet confirming that the stunt was performed with their permission.

‘NB! The individuals seen descending the #TransamericaPyramid are part of a PERMISSIBLE PERFORMANCE. Don’t worry, enjoy the show!’ SFPD tweeted.

Bandaloop has scaled other iconic Bay Area structures in the past, including the San Francisco Library and the Breuner Building in Oakland.

