WATCH: ‘Sovereign Citize’n Finds Out Florida’s Laws Are Real During Traffic Stop

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla (VCSO) – On Saturday, deputies pulled over one vehicle with a sovereign citizen tag and were soon confronted by another. Detry Wogerman was arrested on charges of driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving with a suspended/revoked license (habitual), and resisting an officer without violence. Laralynne Nabozny was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

The sovereign citizen movement is a loose group of anti-government activists, tax protesters and some conspiracy theorists based mainly in the United States.

