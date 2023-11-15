Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    WATCH: ‘Sovereign Citize’n Finds Out Florida’s Laws Are Real During Traffic Stop

    By

    Nov 14, 2023 , , , , , ,
    WATCH: ‘Sovereign Citize’n Finds Out Florida’s Laws Are Real During Traffic Stop

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla (VCSO) – On Saturday, deputies pulled over one vehicle with a sovereign citizen tag and were soon confronted by another. Detry Wogerman was arrested on charges of driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving with a suspended/revoked license (habitual), and resisting an officer without violence. Laralynne Nabozny was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

    The sovereign citizen movement is a loose group of anti-government activists, tax protesters and some conspiracy theorists based mainly in the United States.

    The post WATCH: ‘Sovereign Citize’n Finds Out Florida’s Laws Are Real During Traffic Stop appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy