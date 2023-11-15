Ed Sheeran donates 149 pairs of his BOXERS to auction off on eBay to raise money for children’s charity in his home town

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ed Sheeran has donated almost 450 items of clothing, including worn-out underwear, to be auctioned on eBay to raise money for charity.

The 32-year-old singer raided his wardrobe to donate the clothes to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) store in Framlingham, Suffolk, where he grew up.

The items include no fewer than 149 boxer shorts, half of which were worn by the musician.

The collection also includes 20 jumpers, 11 trousers, 14 hats, six onesies and 73 pairs of socks, as well as seven items from Ipswich Town, Ed’s favorite football team.

Ed has been an ambassador for EACH since 2014 and most of the clothes are auctioned on the charity’s eBay site, with a starting price of £9.99 for each item.

Three auctions will begin on November 16, November 26 and December 3, with 20 items reserved for EACH new store openings.

The garments are not washed or ironed before sale, but ‘sold as received’, while each item sold is accompanied by a signed letter of authenticity.

Kevin Clements, EACH director of fundraising and communications, said: “It is an extraordinary gesture. and extremely kind of Ed. His generosity will raise thousands of pounds for our wonderful charity.

“Despite his incredible success and sky-high profile, he remains a loyal champion and we are forever grateful for his support.

‘We realize how lucky we are. It is invaluable and helps raise the profile of the vital care we provide to local children and families.”

EACH cares for children and young people suffering from life-threatening conditions and supports their families in Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

The Photograph hitmaker previously donated his clothes to the charity in 2014, raising £7,500 in vital funds.

Kevin added: ‘He has fans all over the world and these donations will undoubtedly cause a stir. It will be exciting and fascinating to see how it turns out.’

Ed’s donation comes after he shocked fans last weekend after making a surprise appearance at a local pub near Halesworth, Suffolk.

He came to pour pints at The Rumburgh Buck, during a visit to celebrate a friend’s birthday, watching his beloved Ipswich Town play Birmingham City.

The pop star, a self-confessed football fanatic, appeared in good spirits as the Championship club earned a 2-2 draw.

Landlady Stella Cattermole described the star as a “very nice, very polite, ordinary man”, according to the BBC.

Ed was joined by his wife Cherry Seaborn, 31, to celebrate their friend at a low-key event.

The landlady admitted that her husband – who works in the kitchen – actually ‘couldn’t believe’ he was ‘cooking for Ed Sheeran’.

The Thinking Out Loud singer reportedly enjoyed an exciting night out at the local pub with his beloved wife and friends, where he took over the games room to play pool and treat himself to some tasty food.

The owner also revealed that they were monitoring the game while playing.

“They had some guitars and sang some songs. It was all very exciting,” she said.

Later, Ed beamed for a sweet photo with Stella and another girl as he posed behind the bar as he was caught pulling a pint.

And Stella admitted the pop star loved beer, which left her ‘very impressed’.