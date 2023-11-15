Active shooter ‘kills at least two’ on campus of Victoria College in Texas: Shelter in place

It was reported that there was an active shooter on the campus of Victoria College in Texas, southeast of San Antonio, on Monday evening

The alarm was raised shortly after 7:05 p.m., prompting the college to go into lockdown and order all students to secure their doors and stay indoors

Law enforcement discovered a 30-year-old man in the parking lot of Victoria College with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital

Police in Texas are hunting a gunman who shot an adult student on the campus of Victoria College in Texas, southeast of San Antonio.

The alarm was raised just after 7.05pm on Monday evening when the college warned all students to ‘lock the doors and stay indoors’.

A 30-year-old man, who was a registered student at the college, was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Victoria College.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Victoria Police said the alarm was raised just after 7.05pm on Monday evening when the college warned all students to 'lock their doors and stay indoors'

The community college went into lockdown as soon as gunshots rang out on campus

An alert from Victoria College said there were reports of shots fired at the Continuing Education Center Building.

The suspects behind the shooting had fled by the time Victoria Police arrived on the scene.

The campus was locked down while police hunted for the suspect.

‘I feel sick. My friend is a professor there and had an evening class tonight and decided to end the class early. They left before the shooting started. Currently two are said to be dead,” wrote a user on X, Jon Mark.

This is a breaking news story and more to come…