RAW VIDEO: Police Officers Shoot Knife-Wielding Man in Downtown L.A.

Los Angeles (LAPD) – The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) that occurred in Central Division.

On October 14, 2023, at around 1:30 a.m., Central Division uniformed officers were in the area of South Broadway and 7th Street, when they were flagged down by a community member, directing them to a man armed with a knife. The officers located the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Earl Callier, and ordered him to drop the knife. Callier refused to comply with commands and continued walking north on South Broadway toward 6th Street while still holding the knife. Officers deployed 40mm Less-Lethal-Launchers (LLL), which were ineffective, and Callier ran north on South Broadway. Callier continued east on 6th Street toward a group of pedestrians, when officers deployed an additional 40mm LLL. Still armed with the knife, Callier ran into the street and charged at an officer, resulting in an Officer-Involved Shooting. Callier was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground, where he was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported Callier by rescue ambulance to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No officers or other community members were injured as result of this incident.

A kitchen-style knife, with a five-inch serrated blade, was recovered at scene and booked as evidence.

Force Investigation Division (FID) investigators responded to the scene and are investigating this incident.

