Seth Meyers Absolutely Loses It on Trump: ‘F*ck This Dipsh*t’

Donald Trump may be in the middle of a $250 civil bank fraud trial in New York—and facing 91 felony charges in separate cases—but his focus still seems squarely on the 2024 presidential election. And, perhaps more importantly, what he plans to do if he wins his old job back.

According to a recent New York Times article, the former president’s plan if he becomes the future president includes revenge. Lots and lots of revenge, “including preparing to round up undocumented people already in the United States on a vast scale and detain them in sprawling camps while they wait to be expelled,” according to the piece.

Seth Meyers has considered Trump’s stance and formulated his own careful response: “Fuck this dipshit,” he said during Monday’s “A Closer Look” segment. “Racist doofus thinks he can swoop in and set up a dictatorship in 2024 despite having, like, nine sets of handcuffs on him.”

