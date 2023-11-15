Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    ICYMI: Black Friday Sales Started Early This Year—Here Are the Best Ones to Shop

    By

    Nov 14, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ICYMI: Black Friday Sales Started Early This Year—Here Are the Best Ones to Shop

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

    *Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    If it feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, you’re not wrong. The week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (also known as “Turkey Five” and “Deals Week”) extravaganza is already here—for some retailers, anyway. While many of our favorite brands and e-tailers will stick to the traditional schedule and launch their sales on or after Thanksgiving, others have already kicked off their deal events. Fortunately, the earlier sales mean you can get a jump start on your gift shopping this year without having to set your alarms while you’re recovering from a turkey feast.

    Black Friday has historically been regarded as the best time of year to invest in higher-priced items, like electronics, tech gadgets, appliances, and larger furniture pieces, but now you can find these pre-holiday deals on just about any product category, including beauty, subscription services, last-minute gifts… you name it.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy