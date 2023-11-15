ICYMI: Black Friday Sales Started Early This Year—Here Are the Best Ones to Shop

Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

*Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If it feels like Black Friday comes earlier and earlier each year, you’re not wrong. The week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (also known as “Turkey Five” and “Deals Week”) extravaganza is already here—for some retailers, anyway. While many of our favorite brands and e-tailers will stick to the traditional schedule and launch their sales on or after Thanksgiving, others have already kicked off their deal events. Fortunately, the earlier sales mean you can get a jump start on your gift shopping this year without having to set your alarms while you’re recovering from a turkey feast.

Black Friday has historically been regarded as the best time of year to invest in higher-priced items, like electronics, tech gadgets, appliances, and larger furniture pieces, but now you can find these pre-holiday deals on just about any product category, including beauty, subscription services, last-minute gifts… you name it.

Read more at The Daily Beast.