Berala, Sydney: Horror as child falls 10metres from an apartment balcony and is raced to Westmead Children’s Hospital

LATEST NEWS: Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall
The boy fell from a height of around 10 meters
A two-year-old boy was seriously injured when he fell from an apartment balcony on Tuesday afternoon around 12:45 p.m.
The boy fell from a height of about 10 meters from the house in Crawford Street, Berala, about 20km west of the Sydney CBD.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the child was treated at the scene by paramedics.
He was then taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital for further treatment.
