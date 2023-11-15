Berala, Sydney: Horror as child falls 10metres from an apartment balcony and is raced to Westmead Children’s Hospital

LATEST NEWS: Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall

A two-year-old boy was seriously injured when he fell from an apartment balcony on Tuesday afternoon around 12:45 p.m.

The boy fell from a height of about 10 meters from the house in Crawford Street, Berala, about 20km west of the Sydney CBD.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the child was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was then taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

More soon…

