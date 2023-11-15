Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Berala, Sydney: Horror as child falls 10metres from an apartment balcony and is raced to Westmead Children’s Hospital

    By

    Berala, Sydney: Horror as child falls 10metres from an apartment balcony and is raced to Westmead Children’s Hospital

    LATEST NEWS: Child Suffers Serious Injuries in Fall
    The boy fell from a height of around 10 meters

    By Padraig Collins for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 10:52 p.m. EST, November 13, 2023 | Update: 11:14 p.m. EST, November 13, 2023

    A two-year-old boy was seriously injured when he fell from an apartment balcony on Tuesday afternoon around 12:45 p.m.

    The boy fell from a height of about 10 meters from the house in Crawford Street, Berala, about 20km west of the Sydney CBD.

    A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia the child was treated at the scene by paramedics.

    He was then taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

