Biden called Obama adviser David Axelrod a ‘pr***’ for questioning whether he should run again in 2024 after dire polls showed him losing to Trump

President Joe Biden called Obama adviser David Axelrod a “pr***” for questioning whether he should run again in 2024 after polls showed him trailing former President Donald Trump in five of six key swing states Trump walked up.

Politico said this on Monday that Biden issued Axelrod’s diss after Obama’s top campaign strategist mused about X whether it was “wise” to seek a second term when one of his biggest problems – his age – cannot be solved.

Axelrod had said that “the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore,” and characterized Trump as a “dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose blatant disregard for the rules, norms, laws and institutions of democracy should be disqualifying.”

The Obama White House alum also advised Biden to consider whether he is running for re-election for himself or for the good of the country.

Either way, the president has said he’s running, so Democratic allies gave Politico some advice on how to boost his chances against Trump, who is leading the Republican primary.

President Joe Biden (left) called former President Barack Obama’s longtime adviser David Axelrod (right) a “pr***” after suggesting Biden might think twice about continuing his re-election bid

One of the things Axelrod said that irritated the president was the suggestion that Biden should run for a second term because it is in “HIS best interests” and not in the best interests of the country.

One of those ways, they said, was to bring another former member of the Obama White House back to the United States: the current ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel.

“This would demonstrate Biden’s willingness to broaden his inner circle, create the manic urgency in the campaign that is Emanuel’s trademark and, by elevating one of the most ruthless operatives of our time, signal indicate that when Trump drops low, the Democrats will disappear. f***ing lower,” said the piece, written by Jonathan Martin.

Emanuel, who served as Obama’s first White House chief of staff before becoming mayor of Chicago, is known for his hard-line politics, cases that became urban legend.

He once sent a dead fish in a box to a poll worker, a scene recreated in The West Wing, with Josh Lyman’s character.

Martin’s sources also suggested that Biden would tap Bill and Hillary Clinton to take on high-level roles in the Middle East as the war between Israel and Hamas could distract from the goal of winning a second term.

The allies criticized Biden for not taking seriously Rep. Dean Phillips’ threat to impeach him.

Phillips, a moderate from Minnesota, has argued that Biden will not win against Trump, especially without Democratic competition, and launched a bid for the White House last month.

The allies urged Biden not to make that mistake again.

Sen. Joe Manchin, another moderate Democrat, announced Thursday that he would not seek re-election to the House, opening the door for him to run for the White House on a No Labels ticket.

Politico’s sources said Biden is “smothering Manchin with kindness and keeping him in the Democratic tent.”

“While he’s at it, the president and his top aides should also woo Mitt Romney, Manchin’s Republican friend (and third-party temptress),” they said.

Biden, they said, should also reach out to former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in a “Republicans against Trump” or “Republicans for Biden” effort.

She may have the power to bring her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and President George W. Bush to Biden’s side.

Biden’s allies also said the campaign should use the next generation of Democratic leaders as surrogates.

“Some of these potential candidates are showing up for the GOP debates, but that’s not nearly enough,” the story advised.

For example, California Governor Gavin Newsom was the spokesperson for the Biden campaign during the Republican debate in his state in late September.

“The governors, the senators, the cabinet secretaries and the infrastructure czar should be the faces of Biden’s campaign, along with the president and vice president,” Democrats Politico said he spoke to.

“The message: With the Democrats clinging to power, not only is an 82-year-old at the helm, but so is this group — Team Normal compared to Trump and his Star Wars bar term two,” the story said.