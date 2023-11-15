🔴 Live: Israeli troops at gates of Gaza’s main hospital, Biden urges care

With Israeli tanks now massed at the gates of Gaza’s largest hospital, US President Joe Biden pressed his ally to protect scores of civilians trapped inside with dwindling supplies of fuel and water Monday. After days of heavy air strikes around Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital, witnesses said tanks and armoured vehicles were metres from the gate of the besieged facility, which has become a focal point of the five-week-old war. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

