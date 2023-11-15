Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Leslie Jones Gives Tim Scott the Brutal Send-Off He Deserves

    Just four days after failing to make much of an impression during the third GOP presidential debate, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) announced that he was abandoning his bid to become America’s next Commander in Chief. And Leslie Jones couldn’t be happier.

    On Monday, the former SNL star returned to guest host The Daily Show, where she made sure to bid farewell to the South Carolina senator’s presidential dreams in perfectly brutal fashion.

    Scott dropped the bombshell on Sunday while speaking to Fox News’ Trey Gowdy, telling him that voters, “who are the most remarkable people on the planet… they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim.” Which both enraged and amused Jones.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

