Bunnings to remove engineered stone products from shelves by end of 2023

Bunnings has announced it will stop selling engineered stone by the end of the year, amid calls from unions and Safe Work Australia for a total ban on the product.

The retail giant will stop stocking its limited range of engineered stones from December 31.

In a statement, Bunnings merchandise director Jen Tucker said the decision was made following the report and in consultation with its suppliers.

“While the NSW and other state governments have made it clear that they will legislate to ban this product, we are making this decision proactively to allow suppliers and customers time to prepare for a transition,” Ms. Tucker said.

“Our decision to stop selling engineered stone was directly in response to published reports and the prospect of a sales ban in the near future.”

Ms Tucker said Bunnings was working closely with suppliers on the change.

The union welcomes this decision

In a statement, CFMEU national secretary Zach Smith said it was “the end of the line for engineered stone”.

“Bunnings should be congratulated for finally doing the right thing and removing these deadly bench tops from their shelves,” Mr Smith said.

The CFMEU has previously said it would implement its own ban on its members working with cast stone if governments fail to make a change.

CFMEU secretary Zach Smith said other retailers should do the same. (PAA: Diego Fedele)

The union called on other retailers, including IKEA, to follow suit.

“Today, all governments and businesses are aware that Australians will accept nothing less than a total ban on the importation, manufacture and use of engineered stone,” Mr. .Smith.

More soon.