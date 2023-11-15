EXCLUSIVE: Israeli shipping company breaks silence about pro-Palestine jetski blockade in Port Botany and busts myth about what they were really carrying

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The shipping company targeted by Saturday’s jetski blockade at Sydney’s Port Botany has denied allegations it was transporting weapons for use by Israel in Gaza.

A flotilla of flag-waving pro-Palestinian protesters on boats and jetskis confronted the 13,000-ton cargo ship Contship Dax as it approached the container terminal to dock and unload.

Some activists had claimed the ship would carry weapons supplies that would be shipped to the Middle East for the Israeli Defense Forces to use against Hamas in Gaza.

But on Tuesday, Israeli operator Zim Integrated Shipping rejected the allegations and said it was simply operating its regular flights between Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

“The ships carry all types of Asian consumer products like white goods, textiles and food products,” a spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

“The ship is not carrying any weapons cargo.”

The large-scale maritime protest successfully diverted the ship from port and it instead sailed to Melbourne, where it arrived on Monday.

Rumors of arms trafficking spread after Greens leader David Shoebridge told the Senate last week that Australia had numerous secret arms export deals with Israel.

“There is a blockade tomorrow in Botany to prevent weapons of mass destruction going to Palestine,” one user posted on social media.

Ali ‘Ay Huncho’ Younes, rap star and alleged associate of the Alameddine drug gang, posted footage of the blockade on TikTok where his followers repeated the false claim about the weapons.

“Taxpayer money is being used to provide weapons,” one said.

Another added: “Your weapons are funded by Australia and brought to our docks, that’s why they did what they did.”

Several other posts announcing the Port Botany protest insisted that Zim was an “Israeli arms carrier.”

Another falsely claimed after the protest: “The Australian people blocked a cargo ship belonging to Israel, allegedly (to) transport weapons to Israel. »

The protest came after defense officials told a Senate hearing that Australia had signed 52 secret arms export deals to Israel this year, and 322 since 2017.

The government insists that Australian arms export deals to Israel involve non-lethal equipment, including radios, body armor, software and vehicle parts.

Incorrect messages claiming the cargo ship was carrying weapons

Several social media posts publicized the jet ski protest at Port Botany, claiming that Zim was an “Israeli arms carrier.” It was not

But Senator Shoebridge insisted: “Few people know that Australia has one of the most secretive and irresponsible arms export systems in the world.

“The Australian government approves hundreds of military sales to Israel and we have no idea what these weapons are or how they are used.

“Our government does not tell us to whom we export weapons; does not tell us what the weapons are; doesn’t tell us who benefits here in Australia from the arms sale.

“Even the United States has more transparency on arms sales than Australia. It’s time to tell the truth.

The new details – revealed by Senator Green in a speech to the Senate on November 7 – sparked erroneous speculation that the Contship Dax would be collecting weapons for Israel when it docked on November 11.

Palestinian and Australian human rights organizations launched legal action in the Federal Court last week to try to obtain more details about Australian arms sales.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights, Al-Haq and the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights joined the Australian Center for International Justice in taking legal action.

It is seeking details of all Australian arms deals with Israel since the launch of the Hamas offensive on October 7, 2023.

Defense Minister Richard Marles, however, insisted: “Israel has not requested any weapons from Australia and we have not provided any.”

Saturday’s jetski blockade came three days after more pro-Palestinian activists stopped trucks loading goods onto another Zim ship in Melbourne.

Activists say operator Zim has previously shipped weapons to Israel, but the company insisted that Contship Dax – which operates under the Cypriot flag – played no role.

Shipping records indicate that Zim’s Contship Dax was making frequent, scheduled shuttles between Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand when the protest stranded it.

“The vessel operates on the Asia-Australia trade, serving the Australian market and Australian customers and consumers, bringing essential goods to Australian markets from Asia,” a Zim spokesperson said.

“In recent weeks, some Zim ships have been targeted by pro-Hamas protesters in Australia.

“These actions, intended to disrupt our business operations, are both illegal and misguided, affecting local markets.

“We strongly condemn these incidents and are working with local authorities to prevent further incidents from happening again.”