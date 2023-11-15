Manchester United fans slam the Glazers’ ‘shameful’ decision not to send a representative to Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral after the club’s owners claimed they would stay away from the ceremony to avoid being a distraction

Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral took place in Manchester on Monday

Sir Alex Ferguson attended the ceremony, along with former United players

Erik ten Hag missed the funeral due to a personal involvement in the Netherlands

The Glazer family have been criticized by Manchester United fans for not sending a representative to Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral.

The club’s American owners reportedly stayed away from the service at Manchester Cathedral on Monday because they did not want to cause a distraction.

But fans have described the Glazers’ no-show as another ‘shameful example’ of the owners’ lack of empathy with United, who have also failed to make any public response following the death of Sir Alex Ferguson’s wife, Lady Cathy , last month.

A statement from protest group The 1958 said: ‘It comes as no real surprise that none of the Glazer family appear to have bothered to pay their respects at the funeral of arguably our greatest ever player.

“The Glazers have proven time and time again that they are alienated from the football club and its fan base, and this is just another shameful example.

The Manchester United legend was laid to rest on Monday, following a ceremony in Manchester attended by thousands of mourners

Sir Alex Ferguson was in attendance, along with current and former United players

‘We believe that they simply see Manchester United as a cash cow.

“They are not fit to own one of the greatest football clubs in the world, steeped in history and tradition, epitomized by the skills of players like Sir Bobby.

“I think we can speak for the majority of the fanbase in that we’re glad they didn’t cause any unwanted distractions.

‘They would not have welcomed a man who embodied everything that is good at our club. Honor, integrity and dignity.

“However, it is disappointing that there has been no public statement from them today regarding the sad passing of Lady Cathy.”