Prince Harry will ‘call the King’ on his 75th birthday today but will stay away from his father’s celebrations – as Charles puts public service over partying with launch of food poverty project

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince Harry is expected to call King Charles III as he turns 75 today.

But the Duke of Sussex and his family will not travel to London where his father is hosting a small celebratory gathering at Clarence House this evening.

The king’s 75th birthday will be a working day for the monarch marked by gun salutes throughout the capital. Charles will officially launch the Coronation Food Project with the Queen, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need.

Last week, Harry reignited his public war of words with the royal family, declaring that he had had “no contact” with Buckingham Palace during the king’s 75th birthday celebrations.

But it looks like there will be an olive branch from Montecito later today, with a phone call this afternoon or evening due to the time difference in California.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will call his father today on his 75th birthday, well-placed sources have claimed.

Charles will today work and officially launch the Coronation Food Project with the Queen, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need. Yesterday he was given a cake at Highgrove

A “well-placed” source told the BBC that Harry would like to speak to his father on his big day.

The king is expected to celebrate his milestone birthday this evening privately with family and friends.

At noon, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, named after Charles’ grandfather King George VI, will fire a 41-gun salute from Green Park in London. An hour later, the Honorable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute at Tower Wharf, Tower of London, 21 rounds more for the City of London.

Last week, Harry reignited his public war of words with the royal family, declaring that he had had “no contact” with Buckingham Palace during the king’s 75th birthday celebrations.

His spokesman denied reports that Harry had snubbed an invitation to a Clarence House family reunion this evening, saying: “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to Her Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

But Buckingham Palace refused to discuss the king’s plans.

A “source close to the Sussexes” told the Mail that the couple did not know the royal was holding a celebration until the Sunday Times reported it.

The newspaper reports that the king has invited Harry but that the Duke of Sussex “is not making the trip from California.” He also said he had “turned down the offer to spend time with his father at Balmoral” over the summer.

A ‘friend’ of the Sussexes even suggested the story was leaked to distract from the King and Queen’s visit to Kenya last week, where Her Majesty faced calls to apologize for Britain’s colonial past.

They told the Mail: “The story is positioned to make it appear as if the Duke is snubbing his father, which is not the case. Given that the trip (to Kenya) didn’t go well, this could be a welcome distraction. This took place despite the trip being considered a diplomatic success for Britain and Kenya.

Prince Harry (pictured, center with his wife at the Queen’s funeral) has apparently not spoken to his father, King Charles III, for a long time. The Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson denied snubbing his father’s 75th birthday

Prince Harry (pictured, left) and Meghan Markle (pictured, right) were not informed of the party by Buckingham Palace, their spokesperson said.

Palace circles have remained tight-lipped about the Sussexes to ease tensions. Communication between the king and his youngest son would be negligible, and between Harry and his brother William, non-existent.

Charles and Camilla will today visit a surplus food distribution center outside London and meet staff and volunteers to find out how food waste can be used for social good.

Charles will also host a reception at Buckingham Palace highlighting the work of nurses and midwives over the decades as part of the NHS 75 celebrations.

Guests will include around 400 nurses and midwives alongside England’s chief nursing officer, Dame Ruth May, and Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England.

The King’s birthday celebrations began early when, on Monday, he was the guest of honor at a party in the grounds of his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire.

Charles joined a host of people, from community stalwarts nominated by friends and family who were also turning 75 this year, to representatives from organizations marking the same milestone, from the NHS to members of the Windrush generation.

Famous faces at the event included celebrity chef Raymond Blanc, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades and singer Leee John of 1980s band Imagination.

Charles Philip Arthur George was born on November 14, 1948 at Buckingham Palace.

After her birth – the first at the royal residence since 1886 – her father, the late Duke of Edinburgh, visited Caxton Hall to record the event.