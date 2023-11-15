Saudi Arabia slams Israel’s targeting of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction HQ

NNA -nbsp;The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces#39; deliberate targeting of the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for Gaza Reconstruction in occupied Palestine. This action is viewed as part of a broader pattern of Israeli violations of international laws and norms.

Furthermore, the Ministry expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia#39;s solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of this blatant attack. It reiterated the Kingdom#39;s call for the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by promptly putting an end to the ongoing violations by the Israeli occupation authorities and holding them accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law. This call is rooted in the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against civilians, hospitals, and critical infrastructure in the besieged Gaza Strip.–SPA

=============R.H.