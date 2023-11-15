Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 14, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
An-Nahar:nbsp;
Is escalation about to ignite war on Lebanese front?
Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;
ldquo;All roads openrdquo; to extend army commanderrsquo;s mandate
Iran announces Lebanon#39;s entry into ldquo;conflictquot;
Netanyahu: Fire with fire and much stronger
Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;
Confrontations in south Lebanon knock on doors of war
Washington prevents war expansion, Israel voices nonstop threatsnbsp;
Al-Akhbar:nbsp;
Postponing army commanderrsquo;s discharge awaits Bassilrsquo;s, Mikatirsquo;s fatwas
nbsp;
========R.H.