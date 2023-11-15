Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 14, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:

Is escalation about to ignite war on Lebanese front?

Nidaa Al-Watan:

ldquo;All roads openrdquo; to extend army commanderrsquo;s mandate

Iran announces Lebanon#39;s entry into ldquo;conflictquot;

Netanyahu: Fire with fire and much stronger

Al-Joumhouria:

Confrontations in south Lebanon knock on doors of war

Washington prevents war expansion, Israel voices nonstop threatsnbsp;

Al-Akhbar:

Postponing army commanderrsquo;s discharge awaits Bassilrsquo;s, Mikatirsquo;s fatwas

