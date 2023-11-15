Western Jump Sydney: Jumping castle centre refuses booking from Jewish school Masada College, claiming ‘There’s no way I’m taking a Zionist booking’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Jewish school was refused the rental of a bouncy castle because the business owner said, “There’s no way I’m going to accept a Zionist reservation.”

The Western Sydney Jump Instagram account, founded by corporate events planner Tanya Jones in 2013, shared a screenshot of a booking request from Masada College, a co-ed Jewish school in St Ives, on the north coast of Sydney.

“There is no question of me accepting a Zionist reservation. I don’t want your blood money. Free Palestine,” read the response to the school, accompanied by a Palestinian flag.

The Western Sydney Jump Instagram account (pictured), founded by corporate events planner Tanya Jones, shared a screenshot of a booking request from Masada College, a co-educational Jewish school in St Ives, on Sydney’s North Shore (see below)

Western Sydney Jump was founded by corporate events planner Tanya Jones (pictured) in 2013.

The accompanying message read: “I have owned my business for 10 years. I have the right to refuse any reservation at any time.

It is unclear who wrote the post, but the Western Sydney Jump Instagram account has since been deleted.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ms Jones for comment.

Masada College was also contacted.

Dr Dvir Abramovich, chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Australia’s leading civil rights organization combating anti-Semitism, said he was “shocked by this hateful and ugly outburst of exclusion that is un-Australian and who tears apart our common values.”

‘And after? Being refused entry to a restaurant, club or medical clinic because you wear a Star of David or your name sounds Jewish? asked Dr. Abramovich.

He added: “Who would have thought that in Sydney 2023 people would be refused a booking because of their support for Israel? We should have zero tolerance for this kind of profiling and indefensible bias.

“No one should be targeted or denied entry because of their ethnicity, the country they support, their gender, beliefs, faith or sexual orientation.”

Dr. Abramovish, whose cousin, police inspector Chen Amir, was murdered in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv in August, and whose family on Kibbutz Reim hid in a secure room while the terrorists of Hamas were stalking and killing their neighbors, called on the Human Rights Commission to investigate. deals.

Masada College is a co-educational Jewish school located in St Ives, on Sydney’s Upper North Shore (photo)

David Ossip, president of the New South Wales Board of Jewish Deputies, called the refusal “sinister and worrying”.

“These are Australian children, not taking part in a foreign conflict,” he said.

“The company, through its correspondence and social media posts, sought to dehumanize Jews and then bragged about its despicable behavior.

“It is deeply repugnant and inconsistent with the values ​​we hold dear as Australians.”

The Australian Jewish Association also condemned the denial of reservation.

“This is not 1930s Germany, this is western Sydney in 2023,” he writes.

“The government has allowed violent and racist hatred to take hold in a certain community.

“This hatred has no place in Australia. The government must speak out.

Western Jump Sydney claims it is an “event and celebration rental company providing a range of equipment to help entertain guests of all ages and abilities”.

“We serve a wide range of events – councils, businesses, schools and private social functions,” the company claims.