Kendall Jenner sizzles in red hot crop top and low-rise miniskirt in holiday campaign photos for Jacquemus

Kendall Jenner sizzled in new photos from Jacquemus’ holiday campaign.

The 28-year-old model was red hot in a crimson, fur-lined crop top paired with the matching low-cut miniskirt as she posed in front of a semi-truck full of snow.

To complete the monochromatic, all-red look, she also accentuated her toned legs in opaque tights and fluffy white sandal heels.

The reality TV personality – who stepped out for an iced tea in Los Angeles on Monday in a taupe trench coat – had her raven locks down and wore an ample rose pink blush for a flushed look.

At one point, she put on a pair of retro sunglasses with red frames and lay down on the edge of the truck with one of her feet up.

As the face of the French fashion label, she also did a repeat of the same photoshoot, but in a metallic silver version of the same crop top and skirt outfit.

This time, however, she showed off her bare legs as she stood in a pile of snow, leaned against a snowman and nibbled on a carrot.

One close-up photo highlighted her incredibly toned abs as what appeared to be water dripped down her midriff.

Kendall also shared an extreme close-up and smiley photo of her lightly made-up face bundled up in a white balaclava.

In a photo shared on Monday, she was seen lying topless on a pale yellow sofa, wearing only white underwear and a bright red Santa hat.

Kendall was then seen with one of her lean legs wrapped in colorful Christmas lights as she sat in a wooden chair and wore a glamorous white coat.

Kendall – who teased the campaign this weekend – then rocked a pair of skates to match her skimpy blue tweed miniskirt and sleeveless zip-up top.

Continuing with the snow sports, the reality TV star went pantless, opting for just a cozy sweatshirt as she showed off her ski boots and skis on a plush chair.

The skis made a second cameo in a photo of Kendall dressed in a furry red coat as she stood at the top of a staircase with poles in hand.

In a short clip to the tune of Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas tree, Kendall makes the scary descent down the stairs – with the help of a stunt double.

She’s seen clicking into her ski boots and shuffling across the carpet before pushing herself with her poles.

After effortlessly sliding down the stairs, Kendall comes to a flawless stop on a strip of snow in the photo studio’s parking lot.

Jacquemus announced their collaboration with Kendall on the brand’s official Instagram page on Sunday, sharing a racy image of the model’s bum.

A string of Christmas lights lay across her derriere – which was slick with water droplets – while Kendall also rocked a fur-trimmed bra.

The bold photo was captioned: “GARLAND with @kendalljenner, The Holiday Collection, Out Tomorrow!”

The eye-catching Christmas advert comes after Kendall announced her birthday and wore much more than just Christmas decorations.

The gorgeous brunette took to her own Instagram on Saturday to share snaps of herself rocking a long, white dress at her private birthday party.

She was joined by her sister Kylie and her boyfriend Hailey Bieber for her special day and as the evening progressed, Hailey shared a video of Kendall blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

In another clip, the duo posed for the camera, with Hailey writing: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful scorpio baby.”

In another photo, Kendall was relaxing with an incredible backdrop of trees and mountains behind her.

It comes after her family were all quick to wish her a happy birthday, with her mum Kris being the first to share a sweet tribute on social media.

She took to Instagram with several flashback photos of the Vogue cover girl and left a gushing note.

It read: ‘Happy Birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!’ Kris then posted a birthday cake and presented kissing face emoji.

Kendall’s older half-sister Kim Kardashian, 42, also marked the occasion with a tribute.

“Congratulations on my beautiful horse girl KJ!” she wrote, acknowledging Kendall’s love of all things equestrian.

‘You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray that this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness.”