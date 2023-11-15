Netanyahu warns US: ‘If we don’t win now, then Europe is next and you’re next’

NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered a dire warning to America that it may be quot;nextquot; if the IDF doesn#39;t decimate Hamas during an interview withnbsp;FOX News#39; Sean Hannity.nbsp;

quot;We have to win not only for our sake, but for the sake of the Middle East, for the sake of our Arab neighbors. You know what, for the sake of Gazans who#39;ve been held by this dark tyranny that has brutalized and brought them nothing but bloodshed and poverty and misery,quot; Netanyahu said Monday. quot;We have to win to protect Israel. We have to win to safeguard the Middle East. We have to win for the sake of the civilized world. That#39;s the battle we#39;re fighting, and it#39;s being waged right now. There is no substitute for that victory.quot;

quot;If we don#39;t win now, then Europe is next and you#39;re next. And we have to win,quot; he later added.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;=========R.H.