NNA – Cautious calm currently prevails in south Lebanonrsquo;s western sector, especially at the front lines, starting from Naqoura, passing through villages adjacent to the occupied Palestinian territories in the western and central sectors, reaching the town of Yaroun, our reporter said on Tuesday.nbsp;

Meanwhile, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s reconnaissance drones have not left Lebanonrsquo;s airspace over the aforementioned regions.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.