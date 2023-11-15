Lara Worthington reveals the secret behind her blemish free skin – and the New Zealand brand has scores of A-list fans including Margot Robbie and Gwyneth Paltrow

<!–

Lara Worthington shared the secret to her perfect skin.

The model posted a video to Instagram showing her slathering Emma Lewisham’s Supernatural Blemish Serum on her face.

The 36-year-old showed off her pimple-free complexion in the clip and praised the anti-blemish serum.

“For anyone with problem skin, he’s your man!” 235 million live probiotic cells per dose,” she wrote in the caption alongside the video.

Emma Lewisham’s Supernatural Blemish Facial Serum with Live Skin Probiotic costs $135.

Lara Worthington (pictured) shared the secret to her perfect skin

New Zealand’s ‘smart skincare’ range includes serums, cleansers and facial oils with 100% natural ingredients.

Emma Lewisham has gained an impressive number of celebrity fans thanks to her skincare line.

Her admirers include Worthington, who is also a brand ambassador, and model Shanina Shaik.

Renowned actresses Margot Robbie and Naomi Watts are also said to be fans of the range.

Phoebe Tonkin, Gemma Ward and Georgia Fowler are fans, and Gwyneth Paltrow offers the line on her Goop website.

Lewisham said Stellar Magazine that the inspiration for her skincare came from looking for healthier options.

“The idea for (the brand) Emma Lewisham came from a conversation with my doctor about the lifestyle and (products) I was using,” she told the publication.

Model Shanina Shaik (pictured) is a lover of the all-natural brand

Renowned actresses Margot Robbie (pictured) and Naomi Watts are also said to be fans.

“It was a time in my life where I was thinking about how I was living,” she recalls.

“I didn’t feel bulletproof.

“I had lost my mother to cancer. I started to not want to take things for granted anymore.

Emma Lewisham has become one of Australia’s best-selling brands and is refillable, meaning it has “up to 75% less carbon” than standard products.