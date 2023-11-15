Closing arguments set to begin in terror trial of man accused in London, Ont., Muslim family killings | Breaking:

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

After 10 weeks of proceedings, defense lawyers and Crown prosecutors in the 2021 trial of the man accused of murdering a Muslim family in London, Ont., are expected to present their closing arguments this morning to a jury, the first in Canada considering terrorism along with first-degree murder charges.

The defense abandoned its case in Windsor on Nov. 6 and the jury was sent home as lawyers and Ontario Superior Court Judge Renee Pomernace discussed legal arguments before the final step of the case. Jurors were asked to return to the courtroom on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET to hear from attorneys.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, as well as associated terrorism charges.

Prosecutors say the defendant was motivated by political, ideological or religious ideas when he ran over members of the Afzaal family who were on a night walk with his truck on June 6, 2021.

Four family members were killed: high school student Yumnah Afzaal, 15, her mother Madiha Salman, 44, an engineer, and her father Salman Afzaal, 46, a physical therapist, as well as family matriarch Talat Afzaal. , 74 years old, artist and teacher. A boy who was nine years old at the time was seriously injured but survived.

The defense will be the first to present their closing arguments, followed by Crown prosecutors.

Judge to explain the law.

Neither side can present evidence or interpret the law for the jury in their closing arguments, but they can summarize their case and talk about the facts that were presented during the trial. It is the lawyers’ final statement to the jury before listening to the judge, who will explain how to apply the law to the facts of the case.

This is the first time that a Canadian jury will deliberate not only on first-degree murder, which is planned and deliberate, but also on terrorism, which is an act committed “in whole or in part for a political, religious purpose, objective or cause.” or ideological”. “with the intent to intimidate the public or a segment of the public.

The jury heard that the defendant was arrested shortly after the 2021 attack wearing a homemade double-breasted shirt, a military helmet and a bulletproof vest. Police found a manifesto in his apartment and told a detective that he had gone out that night to find Muslims to kill to send a message.

During his testimony, the defendant told the jury that he made up this story to justify his actions to himself and the detective, that he had an unhappy childhood and that he was driven by impulses and obsessions after months of reading far-right material in line. He said his urgency was to step on the accelerator, not kill the Afzaal family.

The trial was moved to Windsor long before jury selection began. The reasons for the relocation have been the publication ban.