Turkish Embassy in Lebanon: Turkey’s First Lady invites spouses of world leaders to partake in “United for Peace in Palestine” meeting in Istanbul on November 15

ldquo;On the morning of past October 7th, the world woke up to a horrible crisis in the context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Since then, billions of people all across the world have been following the ordeals with great concern.

An enormous and outrageous carnage is going on in the Palestinian territories before the eyes of the world. Israel has been collectively punishing the people of Gaza, without any discrimination or care for humanitarian concerns.

Blockaded in a tiny strip of land, the Gazans have been denied access even to their fundamental rights for years. Under the ruthless Israeli military aggression, they are now deprived of their most basic humanitarian needs such as electricity, water, fuel, food and medicine. We are witnessing grave violations of international law amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, with bombs deliberately dropped on places, which must never be targeted in a war, such as hospitals, schools, churches and mosques, safe routes for humanitarian aid and refugee camps.nbsp;

As a strong supporter of the Palestinian people, Tuuml;rkiye believes that the world must immediately take action to against this atrocity, instead of watching it passively in real time.

Since October 7th, Tuuml;rkiye has intensified its diplomatic efforts to ensure the immediate declaration of ceasefire as well as the urgent and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, with the ultimate goal of settling the Palestinian-Israeli conflict once and for all. Tuuml;rkiye has also voiced a proposal to establish a guarantee mechanism to monitor, verify and enforce the obligations of the parties as part of a final settlement.

As part of Tuuml;rkiyersquo;s diplomatic efforts to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and to prevent a geographical escalation or spillover, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made numerous bilateral contacts, most recently on the margins of the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit held on November 11th in Riyadh. He has also made phone conversations with more 30 Heads of State or Government including President of the Council of Ministers of the Lebanese Republic Najib Mikati.

Ambassador of Tuuml;rkiye to Lebanon Ali Barış Ulusoy announced that, with this understanding, First Lady of Tuuml;rkiye Mrs. Emine Erdoğan will organize an event entitled ldquo;United for Peace in Palestinerdquo;, which will gather in Istanbul on November 15th the Spouses of the Heads of State or Government of the leading countries to take part in Tuuml;rkiyersquo;s conscientious appeal to the world. Upon invitation from Tuuml;rkiyersquo;s First Lady, Lebanon will be represented in this event by Mrs. May Mikati, Spouse of Prime Minister Mikati.

Ambassador Ulusoy stated that the Istanbul meeting aims to draw the attention of the international community to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to mobilize it to take immediate action to stop the ongoing massacres.

ldquo;Tuuml;rkiye firmly believes that, if we join hands and minds together, we can achieve a lasting settlement based on two-state vision, allowing Palestinians to live securely and peacefully in their independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous State of Palestine along the borders of June 4th, 1967 and with East Al-Quds as its capital.rdquo; added the Turkish Ambassador.nbsp;

Also touching upon Tuuml;rkiyersquo;s efforts to alleviate the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, Ambassador Ulusoy said that Tuuml;rkiye has so far sent 10 aircraft loads of humanitarian aid (approximately 215 tons). He also announced that a ship carrying 50 containers full of field hospitals, medical equipment, medicine and other assistance material arrived at the Al Arish port on November 13th. ldquo;Tuuml;rkiye will increasingly continue its humanitarian assistance to Gaza in the coming daysrdquo; added the Turkish Ambassador.rdquo;

