British Ambassador commemorates ‘Remembrance Day’ in honour of Armed Forces members

NNA – On Saturday 11 November, the British Ambassador Hamish Cowell commemorated Remembrance Day. This annual event, which marks the end of the First World War on 11 November 1918, honours the sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from the UK and the Commonwealth and remembers innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism.

The British Ambassador, Hamish Cowell, was joined in giving a reading by the American Ambassador, Dorothy Shea, the French Ambassador, Herveacute; Magro, and the German Ambassador, Kurt Georg Stouml;ckl-Stillfried.

Ambassadors and official representatives laid wreaths. A two minutesrsquo; silence was held at the end of the service to mark the end of World War One.

The service was conducted by Father Francois Koussaifi, from the Monastery of Saint Joseph – Batroun. Also in attendance was the British Defence Attacheacute;, Lt. Col. Lee Saunders and representatives of the Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, and the Acting Director General of the General Security, Brigadier Elias Al-Baysari. Ambassadors, diplomats and military attacheacute;s of US, European and Commonwealth countries were also present.

