New Report Finds Musk’s X Is an Antisemitic, Islamophobic ‘Hell-Scape’

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is failing to remove posts containing hate against Jews, Muslims, and Palestinians, according to a report out Tuesday from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a non-profit being sued by Elon Musk.

Researchers at the CCDH used X’s internal reporting system to flag 200 posts written since Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

They identified posts containing antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Palestinian hate, which were chosen as “a means of testing X’s moderation systems,” according to the report. A week later, they say, 98 percent of the posts were still up.

