Royal Family posts touching photobook of King Charles’ life on his 75th birthday – including a poignant shot with a young Harry in happier times

The royal family’s social media accounts have paid tribute to King Charles on his 75th birthday, posting a photobook-style montage of images showing the monarch from his very first public appearance as a baby to ‘to today – and many key moments in between.

The 39-second clip was posted to intimate times spent with members of his family over the years.

The post shared two emojis, one of a crown and the other of a cake, alongside the words @ “Wishing His Majesty the King a happy 75th birthday.”

There are images of the late Queen, including one from 1948, when she was first photographed in public with her firstborn. Charles is seen fast asleep, dressed in a royal christening gown in his mother’s arms.

Princes William and Harry also appear – although not together – with happy scenes from their childhood, including the moment when then-Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana introduced their second son to the world. at St. Mary’s Hospital in London in September 1984.

On Tuesday, to mark the king’s 75th birthday, the royal family’s official X account shared a touching 39-second photo montage of Charles’ life.

There is a November 1997 image of then-Prince Charles with a young Prince Harry; father and son record their handprints on concrete during an official visit to South Africa.

A 1998 snap of Charles with Princes William on the slopes of the Swiss ski resort of Klosters, a long-time favorite of the royal family, appears.

The photobook-style montage opens to a blue and white cover featuring a floral scene with images of bees and the words “Happy Birthday, Your Majesty.”

Moving classical music provides the soundtrack as the montage runs through the

The king’s 75th birthday will be a working day for the monarch marked by gun salutes throughout the capital. Charles will officially launch the Coronation Food Project with the Queen, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need.

Already a people person: among the images in the montage was a photograph of Charles photographed in 1953 when he was five years old, greeting well-wishers.

The King with the late Princess Diana shortly after the birth of Prince Harry on September 15, 1984, at St. Mary’s Hospital, London

Happier times: then-Prince Charles with young Prince Harry in 1997; father and son record their handprints during an official visit to South Africa

Also reviewed is Charles’ time on the slopes of Klosters, Switzerland, with Princes William and Harry in 1998

The king’s sporting prowess is also celebrated, with a black and white photo showing him hitting a cricket ball.