Tenenti: UNIFIL was not involved in organizing or coordinating journalists’ visit to Yaroun

NNA – Responding to a question by the National News Agency (NNA) on whether UNIFIL organized the visit of the journalists to Yaroun yesterday and its role in this matter, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that ldquo;journalists have an important job to do, especially in times of conflict. They should be respected and protected at all times.rdquo;

ldquo;We are aware that reporters narrowly escaped serious injury yesterday while reporting near the Blue Line. Peacekeepers have assisted and coordinated the retrieval of their vehicles and equipment,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

Tenenti pointed out that ldquo;UNIFIL was not aware of the journalistsrsquo; presence in the area at the time, and we were not involved in organizing or coordinating their visit.rdquo;nbsp;

ldquo;Exchanges of fire are happening regularly and suddenly all along the Blue Line. We continue to urge everyone to stay as far as possible from these areas for their own protection,rdquo; the UNIFIL spokesperson reminded, wishing a ldquo;full and speedy recovery to the injured.rdquo;

