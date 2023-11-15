Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti: UNIFIL was not involved in organizing or coordinating journalists’ visit to Yaroun

    By

    Nov 14, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Responding to a question by the National News Agency (NNA) on whether UNIFIL organized the visit of the journalists to Yaroun yesterday and its role in this matter, UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that ldquo;journalists have an important job to do, especially in times of conflict. They should be respected and protected at all times.rdquo;

    ldquo;We are aware that reporters narrowly escaped serious injury yesterday while reporting near the Blue Line. Peacekeepers have assisted and coordinated the retrieval of their vehicles and equipment,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

    Tenenti pointed out that ldquo;UNIFIL was not aware of the journalistsrsquo; presence in the area at the time, and we were not involved in organizing or coordinating their visit.rdquo;nbsp;

    ldquo;Exchanges of fire are happening regularly and suddenly all along the Blue Line. We continue to urge everyone to stay as far as possible from these areas for their own protection,rdquo; the UNIFIL spokesperson reminded, wishing a ldquo;full and speedy recovery to the injured.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy