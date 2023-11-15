Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Cop Jailed Over Murder of Putin Critic Politkovskaya Freed to Play ‘Rambo’ in Ukraine

    Reuters

    A former police officer sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in organizing the 2006 murder of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya has been released early in exchange for fighting in the war against Ukraine.

    Sergei Khadzhikurbanov was meant to remain behind bars until 2034 for the high-profile murder, but he received a pardon and is now serving as a commander under contract with the Russian Defense Ministry, his lawyer confirmed to RBC.

    “Under the first contract, Khadzhikurbanov participated in the [war] as a prisoner, then he was pardoned and is now participating in the [war] as an employed soldier, having entered into a contract with the Defense Ministry. He worked in the special forces in the ‘90s, he has experience, which is probably why he was immediately offered a command position. I believe that in some sense justice has prevailed, since I believe that he was not involved in the murder of Anna Politkovskaya,” attorney Alexei Mikhalchik told the news outlet.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

