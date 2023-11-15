Demi Rose shows off her enviable curves and covers her flesh with gold body paint as she poses in a TINY thong for a striking photoshoot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Demi Rose is not one to shy away from showing off her body on social media.

And her latest post could possibly be one of her most striking photoshoots yet, as she posed topless and wearing a tiny thong on Monday.

The influencer, 28, took to Instagram to share a slew of raunchy snaps showing off her enviable curves.

The model covered her entire body in gold-painted swirls, showing off her ample cleavage and famous curves.

In the racy posts, Demi was indeed wearing a piece of clothing – a thong that uniquely reached the height of her shoulders.

Raunchy: Demi Rose, 28, shared photos to Instagram on Monday from one of her most striking photo shoots to date, as she posed topless

Notable: The influencer shared a slew of raunchy snaps showing off her enviable curves, which were covered in gold-painted swirls

The star treated fans with a photo of her bum and tiny torso as she sat on the side of a rock on top of the crystal clear water.

She captioned her sexy snaps: “She’s from another side of the sun.”

It comes after Demi shared another series of daring snaps from a fairytale shoot on social media earlier this month.

For the racy photos, she covered her modesty with strategically placed leaves as she posed up a storm.

Demi looked sensational as she showed off her stunning curves as she lay on the ground in a forest surrounded by flowers.

The stunner wore a white skirt and a matching shrug, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

She captioned the post: “I fell asleep among the flowers.”

Demi previously revealed to MailOnline that she sticks to a ‘healthy’ regime to stay in shape.

Striking: in the spicy messages, Demi was indeed wearing an item of clothing – a thong that uniquely reached the height of her shoulders

Not one to shy away, the star treated fans with a photo of her bum and tiny torso as she sat on the side of a rock, on top of the crystal clear water

Gorgeous: It comes after the model dressed up a storm for the fairytale-inspired shoot when she covered her modesty with strategically placed leaves earlier this month

As for her figure, she admitted that nuts are the fattiest food she eats, saying: ‘I try to stay as healthy as possible. Traveling makes it difficult to exercise. I travel all over the world, but try to keep my routine…

‘Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest things I will ever eat are nuts and peanut butter. My figure is getting heavier so quickly. If I eat something bad, my body is not used to it and just gains weight. That means no birthday cake.

‘The only thing I ate today were nuts. I managed to eat a whole jar. I feel guilty because there is a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat. So I’m happy.’

The bombshell rose to fame in 2016 when she entered into a romantic relationship with Kylie Jenner’s ex, rapper Tyga, after which she became a global star.