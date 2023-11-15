Born at 9.14pm with an ‘interesting pair of hands’: Queen’s letter to her music teacher on birth of King Charles at Buckingham Palace 75 years ago today when policeman announced ‘It’s a Prince’ to delighted crowd outside

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Described as a “truly splendid baby”, little Prince Charles was born 75 years ago today in the palace he now occupies as monarch.

The future king’s arrival at Buckingham Palace at 9:14 p.m. was the first royal birth at the London residence for 62 years.

Then-Princess Elizabeth endured 30 hours of difficult labor before undergoing a Caesarean section in a makeshift maternity ward in the palace’s Belgian suite.

Soon after, the thousands of Britons massed outside the palace gates received the news they had been waiting for.

After being briefed by royal page Stanley Childs, the on-duty police inspector declared to the masses with cupped hands: “He’s a prince.”

Moments later, cheers grew louder as the news spread through the crowd.

Prince Philip, who had indulged in an anxious game of squash while his wife was in labor, quickly returned to the palace, where he opened a bottle of champagne.

The Queen told her music teacher in the following weeks that Charles had an “interesting pair of hands for a baby” – a fact which has been commented on in recent years.

Described as a “truly splendid baby”, little Prince Charles was born 75 years ago today in the palace he now occupies as monarch. The king’s arrival at Buckingham Palace at 9:14 p.m. was the first royal birth at the London residence for 62 years. Above: Charles with then-Princess Elizabeth at his christening in December 1948.

The Queen told her music teacher in the following weeks that Charles had an “interesting pair of hands for a baby” – a fact which has been commented on in recent years. Above: Charles with his mother in 1949

The birth of the heir to the throne was the first at Buckingham Palace since that of Princess Patricia, daughter of Queen Victoria’s third son, Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught.

The Belgian suite would later be used for the arrivals of Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

After playing squash, Philip was toweling off after swimming when a footman informed him of Charles’ arrival.

Along with champagne, he greeted the Queen after she woke up from the dose of anesthetic with a bouquet of red roses and carnations – his favorites.

Until Charles’s arrival, it was traditional for the Minister of the Interior to be present to witness the birth of the heir to the throne.

But this tradition was abandoned, marking the first time since the 18th century that no government representative was present at the birth of an heir.

The Queen told her music teacher in a letter: “The baby is very sweet and we are extremely proud of him.

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace in November 1948 as they await news of Charles’ birth.

The Daily Mail’s coverage of the king’s birth at Buckingham Palace. Crowds gathered outside to await news of the royal birth

The front page of the Daily Mail after Charles’ baptism, which took place on December 15, 1948

“He has an interesting pair of hands for a baby.”

“They’re quite tall, but with long, thin fingers very different from mine and certainly different from his father’s.”

“It will be interesting to see what happens to them.”

When Philip was asked what his baby looked like, he replied with characteristic frankness: “Plum pudding.”

In front of the palace gates, the crowd shouted in vain: “We want Philippe!” “.

When he didn’t emerge, they sang lullabies instead.

In keeping with tradition, the lights of the Trafalgar Square fountain were changed to blue to signal a boy.

Troops around the capital fired ceremonial salutes as the bells of Westminster Abbey and St Paul’s Cathedral tolled.

Queen Mary – Charles’ great-grandmother – was taken to the princess’s rooms to see the little baby.

As she then left the palace to return to Marlborough House, the delighted crowd rushed forward and almost stopped her car.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip posed for an official photo with Prince Charles at his christening

The future queen holds her baby in her arms as she poses for a photo during his christening with his grandmother Queen Mary and father King Charles

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, holds baby Charles during his christening

A little Prince Charles sleeps in the arms of his great-grandmother Queen Mary during his christening

The Daily Mail reported that police had to ask for “a little calm” from jubilant supporters.

When that didn’t dampen their spirits, two palace officials came out to say, “Princess Elizabeth wants to rest.” Prince Philip is with her and there will be nothing more tonight.

Charles was baptized in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace on December 15 in a service overseen by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher.

Charles’ maternal grandparents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, were present for the family occasion.

They beamed for a family photo with Charles in his flowing white dress and Philip standing behind them.

The official images were taken by Sterling Henry Nahum, who also took the official wedding photographs of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Charles spent the first year of his life at his parents’ rented house, Windlesham Moor in Surrey.

The Queen and Philip moved in shortly after their marriage in 1947 and remained there until the end of 1949.

Charles, then just nine months old, is seen sitting on the Windlesham lawn in July 1949.

Prince Philip holds his eldest son in his arms in Windlesham as Princess Elizabeth looks on. The photo was taken in July 1949

An aerial view of Windlesham Moor in Surrey, the country home of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh

Charles spent the first year of his life at his parents’ rented house, Windlesham Moor in Surrey.

Photos show him sitting in a park in the grounds of the property and playing with his parents on the lawn.

Windlesham was six miles from Windsor Castle and not far from Bagshot Park, which is today the home of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The Queen and Philip moved in shortly after their marriage in 1947 and remained there until the end of 1949.