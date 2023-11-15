Makary says banning Al-Mayadeen utterly condemned, rejected, and denounced

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Tuesday denounced Israelrsquo;s decision to ban ldquo;Al-Mayadeenrdquo; channel in occupied Palestine, and said: ldquo;This decision is utterly condemned, rejected, and denounced.rdquo;

While Makary considered that it was no surprise that an entity that kills children and women would ban a TV station, he said that ldquo;Al-Mayadeen, with its transparency and boldness, has been able to intimidate an entity that claims to be the strongest.rdquo;

In his statement, Makary praised the quot;professionalism of the media army of Al-Mayadeen channel, which enabled it to expose Israel#39;s claims and show its weakness, in addition to documenting its crimes for future generations.quot;

