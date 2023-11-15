Mexico’s First Openly Non-Binary Magistrate Found Dead

Quetzalli Nicte-Ha/Reuters

Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate Jesús Ociel Baena was found dead at home on Monday, sparking a protest in the nation’s capital demanding justice for the prominent LGBTQ+ advocate.

Baena, 38, who used they/them pronouns, was found at their property in the central state of Aguascalientes. A second body discovered at the home was identified by local media and LGBTQ+ rights groups as Dorian Herrera, Baena’s romantic partner.

At a news conference, state prosecutor Jesús Figueroa Ortega said that Baena and the other body had injuries seemingly caused by a knife or other sharp object. “There are no signs or indications to be able to determine that a third person other than the dead was at the site of the crime,” Figuerora Ortega said.

