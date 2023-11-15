Ebanie Bridges claims Conor McGregor uses HER for clout and reveals she has got more OnlyFans subscription after teaming up with UFC star

Ebanie Bridges says Conor McGregor is using her for power

Ebanie Bridges believes Conor McGregor is using her for power, but she’s not complaining.

Bridges, 37, worked with the UFC superstar as an ambassador for McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout and the pair have since developed a close friendship as a result of the collaboration.

Bridges told Best gambling sites: ‘He’s actually using me for power. He sponsors me to bring attention to his brand. That’s what sponsors do.

“We met at the AJ fight and I was wearing his brand there because he’s using me to get his brand out there. Otherwise he would be wearing a solid shirt.

“But we work together because he knows – me and him – that people are going to talk about his brand.

The Australian beauty has amassed a huge following on OnlyFans in recent years

“It’s not that I need him, but we both help each other, we’re both an asset to each other’s brands, we help build each other up, it’s not one-sided.

“They contacted me, it wasn’t me who was after them.”

Bridges has gained a huge following on social media since leaving Australia for the UK and has made a name for herself with her OnlyFans account and eye-catching outfits.

She said: ‘Obviously the fact that I’m attached to one of the greatest sports people in the world, one of the most recognizable names in the world, being attached to that will obviously increase my fame, it will get me more fans, it will get more subscriptions to my OnlyFans.

‘More followers on my Instagram and ultimately more money. And in turn, we will both grow from it. It’s positive in many ways. But I also get more hate.”

The IBF bantamweight champion will take on Avril Mathie in her next fight, which she has dubbed the ‘battle of the boobs’ in a bid to attract more attention.

Bridges says the relationship with McGregor is mutually beneficial

“I called it the battle of the boobs because it will sell. It’s all about selling. Eyes on the sport. Eyes on me,” she added.

“If I call it the ‘Battle of the Boobs,’ people will watch it. It changes the look of boxing and shows different looks.

‘It shows that you can be a model, feminine and still boxing. If you want to box, you don’t have to be male.

“It’s about showing little girls that they don’t have to be a hairdresser or a model, but that they can do what boys do.”